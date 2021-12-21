"I am confident that Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's partnership will yield positive results" - former India player Nikhil Chopra 

Nikhil Chopra has predicted that Virat Kohli's newly formed partnership with head coach Rahul Dravid will prove to be beneficial for the national side. He believes this collaboration can do wonders, considering the capabilities of both individuals.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks came on YouTube show Khelneeti. Having shared the dressing room with Dravid during his playing days, Sharma stated how the head coach would put emphasis on mental preparation ahead of important assignments.

He recalled how the right-hander was always prepared to do well, especially in challenging conditions. Chopra labeled Dravid a "wonderful student" because he is always keen on identifying areas where he can improve.

"Rahul Dravid is a wonderful student. His mental preparation has always been good, especially in unfavorable conditions. I am confident that Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's partnership will yield positive results."

The Indian cricket team are currently gearing up for their impending three-match Test series in South Africa. Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have a chance at scripting history by securing India's maiden Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation.

"Rahul Dravid commands great respect" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

In the same video, Rajkumar Sharma spoke about how the combination of Rahul Dravid's calmness and Virat Kohli's aggression could take Indian cricket to greater heights.

Sharma mentioned how he noticed Kohli's respect for Dravid during his conversation with the Indian Test captain. Like Chopra, he also feels that the association will prove to be a successful one.

"Rahul Dravid commands great respect. During my conversations with Virat Kohli, I've noticed that he respects Dravid a lot. The combination of aggressive and cool will surely benefit Indian cricket."

India will open their campaign with a Boxing Day Test against hosts South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Notably, all the impending fixtures between the two cricketing nations will be played behind closed doors, considering the Covid-19 situation.

