"India will score more than 350 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 2 of the 1st Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa, which is being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Team India, after opting to bat first, finished the first day of the Boxing Day Test on 272/3. They will hope to consolidate their position further on the second day of the encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that India will post a substantial total. He said:

"I feel India will score more than 350 runs. Well done, this is phenomenal."

The former India cricketer also expects Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin to make decent contributions with the bat. Chopra elaborated:

"After that, I feel Shardul and Ashwin will together score more than 40 runs. Yes, Shardul Thakur is playing, which means India has gone in with four fast bowlers. Slightly brave decision but might just work in the end because now you have bowlers who can take 20 wickets."

Thakur has dished out excellent all-round performances in the limited opportunities he has got for Team India this year. Ashwin has also made telling contributions with the bat since his dogged match-saving partnership with Hanuma Vihari in the Sydney Test against Australia.

"Kagiso Rabada to pick 2 wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra expects Kagiso Rabada to be amongst the wickets

Aakash Chopra feels Kagiso Rabada will bounce back after going wicketless on Day 1 of the Centurion Test. He predicted:

"Kagiso Rabada to pick 2 wickets. The first day was not that good. They didn't pick up too many wickets but I feel he will win the deal on the second day."

The reputed commentator also expects the Indian bowlers to get rid of the South African top-order batters by the close of play on Day 2. Chopra reasoned:

"Last but not the least, I feel India will dismiss four opposition batters by end of play on the second day. The conditions might become a little favorable for batting but I feel the Indian bowling is much better than the opposition bowling."

Team India will certainly enjoy the upper hand going into the second day of the first Test. They will hope to post a mammoth score and then pick up early wickets to put South Africa further on the back foot.

