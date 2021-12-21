"Indian team had a defensive mindset during Rahul Dravid's playing days" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma 

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said the Indian cricket team almost always took the field overseas with a defensive mindset during head coach Rahul Dravid's playing days, while Kohli's approach is to win abroad.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Khelneeti, Sharma pointed out that Kohli prefers to play with five specialist bowlers overseas to give themselves a winning chance.

Sharma also spoke of how Kohli leads by example, as the batters take extra responsibility so the team can play a fifth specialist bowler.

"Indian team had a defensive mindset during Rahul Dravid's playing days. They wanted to ensure they didn't lose the series when they toured abroad. Virat Kohli's approach is to win and hence he plays with 5 bowlers," Sharma said.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



Tickets for the upcoming



The matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport and SABC 📺



Full details ➡️ ANNOUNCEMENT🚨Tickets for the upcoming #SAvIND tour will not be made available after both cricket bodies took a joint decision to protect the players and the tour 😢The matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport and SABC 📺Full details ➡️ bit.ly/3snrh4i ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 Tickets for the upcoming #SAvIND tour will not be made available after both cricket bodies took a joint decision to protect the players and the tour 😢The matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport and SABC 📺 Full details ➡️ bit.ly/3snrh4i https://t.co/VFBf2HYyNo

Team India are in South Africa for a three-Test series followed by as many ODIs. The first Test begins at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26.

"Ultimately the captain has to lead the team" - Rajkumar Sharma

Sharma said given Dravid's stature as an international cricketer, he is aware of his role as head coach.

While the coach's role is primarily in the background with a focus on strategy, it is the skipper who is at the helm, Sharma opined.

"Rahul Dravid has seen the Greg Chappell incident. Hence, he knows what the role of a coach is. His job is to make strategies and groom the youngsters. Ultimately it is the captain who has to lead the team," Sharma stated.

Team India are looking to win their maiden Test series on South African soil after inspiring performances in Australia and England in the last 12 months.

The tourists have commenced their training sessions and the players are raring to go into what promises to be an exciting Test series.

