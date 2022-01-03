"There was no negative impact of captaincy on KL Rahul's batting" - Irfan Pathan lauds opener's knock in the 2nd Test vs South Africa

Irfan Pathan has highlighted that there was no adverse effect of captaincy on KL Rahul's batting during India's first innings of the second Test against South Africa.

Rahul was named Team India's vice-captain for the Test series against the Proteas when Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. However, with Virat Kohli also sidelined for the second Test due to back spasms, the 29-year-old was pitchforked into the captaincy role.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan pointed out that the sudden elevation as skipper did not seem to put any additional pressure on KL Rahul as a batter. He said:

"There was no negative impact of captaincy on KL Rahul's batting, it was very good to see that. He has been playing for a long time, he is a senior player as well. He has taken the captaincy responsibility very well on his shoulders."

The former India all-rounder spoke in glowing terms about KL Rahul standing out in the toughest conditions for an opening batter. Pathan elaborated:

"If you ask any batter in the world where it is most difficult to score runs - he will say New Zealand and South Africa, especially if you are an opener. You need to show a lot of commitment and mental stability but most importantly you have to show the technique that has been shown by KL Rahul and that is why he has got this result."

Rahul followed up his century in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa with a half-century at the Wanderers. The opening batter stood firm at one end as wickets kept falling at the other end.

"KL Rahul has shown consistency in his batting" - Irfan Pathan

KL Rahul exhibited great patience during his innings

Irfan Pathan was particularly appreciative of the discipline shown by KL Rahul against deliveries outside the off-stump. He explained:

"KL Rahul has shown consistency in his batting, especially in Test cricket. He kept on leaving deliveries outside the off-stump. We saw the same commitment when he was playing his 126th delivery, that we saw right at the start."

The 37-year-old concluded by highlighting that KL Rahul stuck to his game plan throughout his innings. Pathan stated:

"South Africa tried later to keep bowling outside off-stump but despite that KL Rahul kept his batting plan clear, that if the ball is outside the off-stump he will leave it and if it is in his zone - pitched-up or short - he will try to make runs there."

Rahul started sedately and scored just 19 runs off the 74 deliveries he faced before Lunch. He was slightly more aggressive in the second session, with his next 31 runs coming off 54 balls.

