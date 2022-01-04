"This spell will give Shardul Thakur the most satisfaction when he looks back at his career" - Irfan Pathan on the seamer's 7-wicket haul

Irfan Pathan believes Shardul Thakur might consider his dismantling of the South African batting lineup as his most satisfying spell when he looks back at his career.

Thakur registered figures of 7/61 in South Africa's first innings of the ongoing Johannesburg Test. The spell helped Team India bowl out the hosts for 229 and restrict their first-innings lead to 27 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan highlighted that it was the best he had seen Shardul Thakur bowl for a considerable while. He elaborated:

"It was a very impressive spell. I don't remember when was the last time he bowled so well in Test cricket. This would surely give him a lot of confidence. This spell will give Shardul Thakur the most satisfaction when he looks back at his career."

While lauding Shardul Thakur's spell, the former India all-rounder added that the 30-year-old reaped the rewards of the consistency shown by all the bowlers. Pathan explained:

"Secondly, you got the rewards for the patience you showed. It was because you kept bowling in the good areas, you consistently beat the bat as a bowling unit and didn't try to bowl the magic delivery where you are bowling half-volleys and the batters are hitting boundaries. So when Shardul Thakur came and bowled in the good areas, he got the wickets."

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

Only England's Andrew Caddick (7/46) at Durban in Dec 1999 has better figures!



#IndvSA #IndvsSA

#SAvInd #SAvsInd Shardul Thakur (7/61) joint second-best figures by any visiting pace bowler in South Africa in the last 100 years!Only England's Andrew Caddick (7/46) at Durban in Dec 1999 has better figures! Shardul Thakur (7/61) joint second-best figures by any visiting pace bowler in South Africa in the last 100 years!Only England's Andrew Caddick (7/46) at Durban in Dec 1999 has better figures!#IndvSA #IndvsSA #SAvInd #SAvsInd

While Thakur accounted for seven dismissals, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked up the other three Proteas wickets. All the bowlers kept the South African batters on a tight leash and did not let them score freely at any stage of their innings.

"Shardul Thakur bowled just one bad delivery" - Irfan Pathan

Shardul Thakur registered the best figures by an Indian bowler against South Africa

Irfan Pathan pointed out that Shardul Thakur hardly erred in line or length throughout his spell. He observed:

"He bowled just one bad delivery when Temba Bavuma square-cut him for a boundary. Other than that, you don't remember any bad ball delivered by Shardul Thakur, where he did not keep control over his length."

The 37-year-old concluded by showering praise on Shardul Thakur for grabbing his opportunity with both hands. Pathan stated:

"We saw in the last match as well that Shardul Thakur bowled the least among all the bowlers. Here he got an opportunity because Siraj got slightly injured and it is up to you how you utilize that opportunity. Now Shardul Thakur has given the signal to the team management that he is not the fifth bowler but can become the third or fourth bowler."

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND Lion-hearted display by Shardul Thakur. Best figures by an Indian against South Africa, thoroughly deserved his seven wickets for persistence and intelligence. Has single-handedly brought India back into the second Test. Over to the batters now. #SAvIND https://t.co/Jn5oN0Aen0

Mohammed Siraj, who suffered a hamstring injury on Day 1, was not at his penetrative best with the ball. However, Thakur rose to the occasion and bowled a devastating spell that rocked the South African batting lineup.

