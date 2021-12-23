"It will be a tough battle" - Dean Elgar on Ravichandran Ashwin challenge in India vs South Africa Tests

South Africa’s Test captain Dean Elgar has admitted that his battle against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the three-match series against India will be a tough one.

Admitting that he is looking forward to facing the seasoned spinner, Elgar hailed Ashwin as one of the best.

Ashwin, who is eight wickets away from surpassing Kapil Dev’s record of 434 Test scalps, does not have a great record in South Africa. The 35-year-old has claimed seven wickets in three Tests in the rainbow nation at an average of 46.14.

Sharing his views on the resumption of his battle with Ashwin, Elgar told The Indian Express in an interview:

"Definitely, it has been a talking point. Ash is a world-class spinner. He has got the upper hand against me in India, but I have also done pretty well against him.

"We have had battles in county cricket too – the pitch I remember there was like Nagpur, I guess (laughs). The ball spun quite a bit. It doesn’t matter where you play in the world, it will be a tough battle. He is one of the best. There is a lot of mutual respect."

The 34-year-old opening batter also termed Jasprit Bumrah a world-class bowler and admitted that the South African conditions would suit him. Elgar said about India’s pace spearhead:

"He is a world-class bowler and South African conditions suit him a lot with bounce and extra seam movement. It's another great challenge. There are other good pace bowlers too in India; so, it should be a good contest."

Bumrah made his Test debut during India’s previous tour to South Africa in 2017-18. He claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the longer format during the third Test in Johannesburg, which India won by 63 runs.

"Don't see it affecting India too much" - Dean Elgar on captaincy changes in Indian team

There have been some dramatic developments in Indian cricket ahead of the South Africa tour, with Virat Kohli being replaced by Rohit Sharma as one-day captain.

Elgar, however, does not see the leadership change affecting India a lot. The southpaw opined:

"I don’t see it affecting India too much. I think Rohit and Virat are similar stature players and characters. Rohit is quieter than Virat but India will still have a winning mindset.

"They are still going to be in a good leadership position. Virat is still the Test captain and he has lots of years left for India as a leader. India will still be quite a good team."

BCCI @BCCI

Personal preparation ✅

South Africa challenge ✅



covers all bases in this interview with



Full interview 🎥 🔽 #SAvIND

bit.ly/3qom89H Team confidence ✅Personal preparation ✅South Africa challenge ✅ @cheteshwar1 covers all bases in this interview with BCCI.TV Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia Team confidence ✅Personal preparation ✅South Africa challenge ✅@cheteshwar1 covers all bases in this interview with BCCI.TV Full interview 🎥 🔽 #TeamIndia #SAvIND bit.ly/3qom89H https://t.co/7xhLiyJJcA

Elgar added about Kohli’s captaincy:

"India's travel record has been brilliant in the last few years. That's one thing Virat has obviously wanted to do and they came out and competed well in Australia, in England, here."

Also Read Article Continues below

India are still hunting for their maiden Test series win in South Africa. During their previous tour in 2017-18, they went down 1-2 despite having a strong all-round side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar