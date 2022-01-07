"Indian bowlers did not bowl in the right areas" - Danish Kaneria believes India did not take advantage of the conditions on Day 4 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels the Indian bowlers were far from their best on Day 4 of the second Test. The visitors' bowling unit never seemed in control and allowed South Africa to score the remaining runs with ease on a testing Wanderers pitch.

Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen stood tall against the Indian pacers. While the pace trio have emerged as match winners for India on several occasions in the recent past, they lacked rhythm in the second innings. Kaneria noted that the bowlers conceded too many runs by not targeting the right areas.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Indian bowlers did not bowl in the right areas. I was also concerned with the captaincy of KL Rahul because of the rate at which the runs were conceded. Early on conditions favoured bowlers in overcast conditions, but the bowlers did not bowl accordingly. They were leaking away too many runs."

BCCI @BCCI



The series is now leveled at 1-1.



will bounce back in the third Test. #SAvIND



Scorecard bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest South Africa win the second Test by 7 wickets.The series is now leveled at 1-1. #TeamIndia will bounce back in the third Test.Scorecard South Africa win the second Test by 7 wickets. The series is now leveled at 1-1. #TeamIndia will bounce back in the third Test. 👍 👍 #SAvINDScorecard ▶️ bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest https://t.co/s5z3Z01xTx

The South African skipper remained unbeaten on 96 and claimed the player of the match award. The defeat ended India's run of five Tests without a loss at the Wanderers. The series now heads to Cape Town for the third and final Test.

India's bowlers did not make the batters play the ball where they are uncomfortable: Kaneria

The Indian pace battery lacked the usual accuracy and were wayward at times. Mohammad Shami took the lone wicket of the day with a traditional out-swinger outside off stump to send van der Dussen back. Kaneria noted that such deliveries had to be bowled more. The former cricketer added:

"India had to use their bowlers in short bursts on a Day 4 pitch and overcast conditions. Ashwin was not used much. Shami and Bumrah leaked too many runs. Same case with Siraj, he was frustrated over a lack of wickets. He was bowling astray. There were too many extras and too many short-pitched deliveries as well. They did not make the batter play the ball where they are uncomfortable, like the top of off-stump line," Kaneria explained.

BCCI @BCCI



takes the catch as



South Africa lose Rassie van der Dussen.



Follow the match bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest Edged & taken! @cheteshwar1 takes the catch as @MdShami11 strikes for #TeamIndia South Africa lose Rassie van der Dussen. #SAvIND Follow the match Edged & taken! ☝️@cheteshwar1 takes the catch as @MdShami11 strikes for #TeamIndia. 👏 👏South Africa lose Rassie van der Dussen. #SAvIND Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/SAvIND-2ndTest https://t.co/wG0te2bW7O

Also Read Article Continues below

Jasprit Bumrah ended up wicketless in the second innings with an economy rate of 4.10. Mohammad Siraj, nursing a hamstring injury, could only bowl six overs, which returned an economy of 6.10. Ashwin was sparingly used after initially opening the bowling on Day 4 with Bumrah.

Edited by Parimal