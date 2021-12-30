"They don't look at us as teammates, keep us terrified" - KL Rahul on facing pacers in nets after 1st India vs South Africa Test

KL Rahul has given an insight into what makes India's pace-bowling attack so special. The stand-in Indian Test vice-captain said the pacers, who are fiercely competitive even while bowling in the nets, don't consider the batters "teammates" and instead "terrify" them with their skills.

The quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shone brightly in India's historic win over South Africa. The visitors trounced the Proteas in Centurion by 113 runs, becoming the first Asian team to do so at the venue. The four pacers picked up 18 of 20 wickets, with Shami alone taking eight.

Speaking after the Test, Rahul, who received the Player of the Match award for his 123 (260) in the first innings, said the batters "don't enjoy" facing them in the nets, adding:

"Playing them at the nets is more difficult because we don't enjoy facing them in the nets. Even at the nets, they keep us terrified. They don't look at us as teammates, they are very, very competitive athletes and players."

The stand-in vice-captain feels India are lucky to have a number of quality fast-bowlers, including the likes of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav on the bench. Rahul continued:

"We are very lucky to have such quality in our bowling line-up. Two, three people who are at the bench as well. In Umesh and Ishant, we have a great bench strength. It's a very positive sign for Team India that there are so many quality fast bowlers in the team and on the bench."

This was India's fourth overseas Test win in 2021, with the same group of fast bowlers being the difference in England and Australia as well. Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli also credited them for Indian cricket's success in the last four to five years.

"Hopefully Mohammed Shami will scale new highs in 2022" - KL Rahul

BCCI @BCCI

100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅



Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌



#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @MdShami11 | @RishabhPant17 200 Test wickets ✅100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌 200 Test wickets ✅100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @MdShami11 | @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/lj8CZHMaBs

Speaking about Shami, also his former teammate at Punjab Kings, Rahul argued that 2021 isn't "special" for him because of the strong performances he has put in over the last three to four years. He hopes that the right-arm pacer will "scale new highs" next year.

Rahul said:

"I think, in the last 3-4 years, he has come up with such performances. I don't think it will be a special year for him in terms of the performances he has put in. I think he has been a really key bowler and a very strong player who has done well for us in all conditions. Hopefully, he can keep getting better and scale new highs in 2022."

Team India's new year will kick off on January 3 when they take on South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg.

Edited by Samya Majumdar