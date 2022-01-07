"Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid should have sent instructions on Day 4" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid should have been involved behind the scenes on Day 4. India suffered a tame defeat at the hands of South Africa in the second Test at the Wanderers.

The Indian skipper was not part of the fixture due to an upper back spasm. He was seen on the sidelines observing the proceedings very keenly. Kaneria, however, feels Kohli and Dravid should have helped the team with their inputs from the dressing room.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"Team India were on the backfoot, they should have made South Africa work hard for their runs. But that did not happen, they scored the remaining runs very easily. The bowling and the bowling changes were not good. Can't criticize KL Rahul too much as he is captaining for the first time. But, the think tank of Kohli and Dravid should have sent instructions regarding the bowling changes and bowling areas."

KL Rahul's maiden Test as captain ended in a defeat by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli is expected to be fit in time for the third Test in Cape Town.

"This win will give South Africa a lot of confidence" - Danish Kaneria

The Proteas managed to win a contest against India in Johannesburg for the first time in six attempts. Kaneria reckons a win over the leading Test team will be a huge boost ahead of the third Test. He also predicts India will falter if the bowling unit continues to display a lack of potency as they did on Day 4. Kaneria added:

"This win will give South Africa a lot of confidence heading into the third Test. India had a good opportunity to win this Test and seal the series. But if India bowl like this it would be difficult for them to win the third Test as well. Batters will have to contribute as well."

A maiden series win in South Africa is on the line for the visitors in the third Test. The second Test also marked India's first defeat under Rahul Dravid. The final contest between the two teams will begin on January 11 in Cape Town.

Edited by Parimal