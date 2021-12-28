Shami 5-fer leads visitors' fightback after batting collapse on Day 3 of India vs South Africa Test

Mohammed Shami claimed 5 for 44 as India bundled out South Africa for 197 on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Resuming their batting on 272 or 3, India only managed to stretch their first-innings total to 327.

Having stumbled with the bat, India launched a strong fightback with the ball. Shami came up with a splendid display of fast bowling as the visitors gained a crucial 130-run lead. Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (2/16) and Shardul Thakur (2/51) also chipped in with crucial strikes.

India went to stumps at 16 for 1, losing Mayank Agarwal (4). The in-form opener was caught behind off Marco Jansen’s first delivery in the second innings. KL Rahul (5*) and Shardul Thakur (4*) were the unbeaten Indian batters at the close of play.

Earlier, Bumrah got India off to the perfect start with the ball, sending back opposition skipper Dean Elgar (1) in the first over. The left-hander nicked one that was angled across him. South Africa went to Lunch at 21 for 1 but Shami struck immediately after the break. The pacer forced Keegan Petersen (15) to inside edge a full delivery that seams back onto the stumps.

India were dealt a blow in the 11th over as Bumrah walked off the field. The BCCI later informed that the pacer had suffered a right ankle sprain. Shami, though, kept fighting for India. He cleaned up Aiden Markram (13) with a cracking delivery that seamed away late and squared up the batter. Mohammed Siraj chipped in by snaring Rassie van der Dussen (3), who outside edged a length delivery that nipped away to gully.

32 for 4 could have been 32 for 5 had Rahul not dropped Quinton de Kock at third slip first ball. The left-off proved costly as De Kock and Temba Bavuma led South Africa’s fightback with a half-century stand. Both batters were able to find boundaries at regular intervals to put the pressure back on India. In the 28th over, De Kock even smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over long-off.

Bavuma survived a close leg-before shout against Siraj before Thakur broke the stubborn stand. He cleaned up De Kock (34) with a back of a length delivery that the keeper-batter edged back on to the stumps. In more good news for India, Bumrah returned to the field just ahead of Tea. South Africa went into the break at 109 for 5.

South African lower order succumbs to India’s probing pacers

Bavuma struck Thakur for three fours in an over after Tea. However, Shami kept India ahead in the contest by claiming his third scalp. He sent back Wiaan Mulder (12) with a full delivery that the batter nicked to the keeper.

Shami also ended Bavuma’s resistance immediately after the latter brought up his half-century. The South African batted poked at one that nipped away and only managed to edge the delivery as Pant pouched another simple catch.

Kagiso Rabada (25) and Marco Jansen (19) frustrated India with an eighth-wicket stand of 37. Rabada hit some impressive strokes, including a six that was launched over Ashwin’s head. The golden arm of Thakur again provided India with much-needed relief. The pacer trapped Jansen leg-before with a length ball that struck the debutant on the back leg.

Shami ended Rabada’s resistance and also completed a well-deserved five-fer in the process. The Proteas fast bowler hung his bat out at a length ball outside off and nicked the delivery to the keeper. The wicket of Rabada was also Shami’s 200th Test scalp. Bumrah brought South Africa’s innings to a close Keshav Maharaj (12) cut a short of a length delivery straight to third man.

Ngidi takes six as South Africa scythe through India on Day 2

India collapsed from 272 for 3 to 327 all out to fritter away the advantage of a solid opening day. Rahul could only add one run to his overnight score of 122 before being caught down the leg side off a chest-high short ball from Rabada (3/72). Ajinkya Rahane, who looked in great touch on the opening day, fell for 48, nicking one from Lungi Ngidi (6/71) that had extra bounce.

The procession of wickets continued as Ashwin (4) was caught at short cover off a leading edge induced by Rabada’s back of a length delivery. Ngidi the completed a five-fer, having Pant (8) caught a short leg off a with a rising delivery.

Thakur (4), who rescued India with twin fifties in The Oval Test, perished caught behind to Rabada, attempting a flashing drive. Shami (8) became Ngidi’s sixth victim as the tailender’s slog settled as a catch off an outside edge in the hands of the keeper. Bumrah (14) hit a couple of impressive fours but became Jansen’s maiden Test scalp, giving a catch to third slip.

India’s miserable morning saw them lose seven wickets for the addition of only 55 runs. However, Shami put India back on top by close of play on Day 3 in Centurion.

Edited by Sai Krishna