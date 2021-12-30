"Mohammed Shami has matched Jasprit Bumrah shoulder to shoulder" - Ashish Nehra after 1st India vs South Africa Test

Ashish Nehra believes there isn't much to separate Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in skills, impact, and fitness. Nehra said if he had to choose one of the two fast-bowlers, he would be 'completely confused' because Shami has matched Bumrah shoulder to shoulder in the last few years.

The former left-arm pacer's observations came after India's historic, 113-run win over South Africa in Centurion. While Shami picked eight wickets in the Test, including a brilliant fifer in the first innings, Bumrah made five crucial breakthroughs. Speaking on the show 'Cricbuzz Chatter', Nehra said:

"If you ask me to pick just one fast-bowler for a team, I'll be completely confused between Bumrah and Shami. It's not like you can blindly say Bumrah. Yes, he has shown the X-factor and bowled good spells but Shami isn't behind in any way. You talk about important wickets, breakthroughs, skills, and fitness - Shami has matched Bumrah shoulder to shoulder in all of that."

After Shami and Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj emerged as India's third-best seamer in the Test, bowling with determination throughout and chipping in with a spell of 3-92. Nehra lauded the Hyderabadi pacer for his zeal, constant improvement, keenness to learn and sense of responsibility and said:

"Yes, he doesn't let the pressure off at all. That's why he's being played ahead of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. And he never disappoints. Whenever he gets an opportunity, he puts all his might into it. He has fully used his skills too and he's only going to get better from here."

Nehra added:

"His keenness to learn more and more is tangible. Whatever Virat Kohli wants from him - long spells, bouncers - his hand is always up for it, even in the field he puts in those slides... Mohammed Siraj's international career has got off to a brilliant start."

BCCI @BCCI

100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅



Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌



#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @MdShami11 | @RishabhPant17 200 Test wickets ✅100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌 200 Test wickets ✅100 dismissals as wicket-keeper ✅Special milestones call for a celebration 🍰🙌#TeamIndia | #SAvIND | @MdShami11 | @RishabhPant17 https://t.co/lj8CZHMaBs

Also crucial to India's win were contributions from Player of the Match KL Rahul (123 and 23), Mayank Agarwal (60 and 4) and Shardul Thakur (2-62).

"You are digging a hole for yourself" - Ashish Nehra to CSA on pitch conditions

Nehra feels Cricket South Africa (CSA) dug a hole for themselves by offering a pace-friendly wicket in the first Test. He said it wasn't a good strategy considering the quality of India's bowling attack and the hosts' struggling batting lineup. Nehra said:

"Even in South Africa's home, India looks much better. There are more problems in the South African camp. And especially when you are going through so many issues, the way your batting has been, and still you are giving such a pitch then you are digging a hole for yourself."

Nehra added:

"It would have been understandable had you been 2-0 up like 2018 but right now, it was not a good strategy. And the way Indian team is playing, if you give them even a small chance, they'll make it big themselves."

Also Read Article Continues below

India and South Africa will now go head-to-head on January 3 in Johannesburg for the second Test of the 3-match series.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar