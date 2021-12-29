"For my father" - Mohammed Shami reveals emotional reason behind special celebration in 1st India vs South Africa Test

Mohammed Shami's special "point-to-the-sky" celebration after clinching a five-for in Centurion had a poignant reason behind it. The Indian pacer revealed it was a tribute to his late father Tousif Ali. Mr. Ali passed away in 2017 due to a heart attack.

Shami picked up five wickets for 44 runs in the first Test against South Africa. His spell will be remembered for a long time for its pristine control and consistency. It was his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The final wicket of the spell was also Shami's 200th Test victim for India, making him just the 11th bowler to do so.

In a chat with India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on bcci.tv, Shami said his new celebration was just his way of thanking his father for his efforts. He said:

"That was especially for my father. He passed away in 2017. Special credit goes to him because he's backed me since I was born. Now when I have achieved something, and All Mighty has made me good enough for it, why not give credit to the person who put in the efforts for me?"

Shami called it a "proud feeling" to be part of the 200-wickets club. He remarked that the happiness of achieving something for the country always hits different. The 31-year-old continued:

"It's a proud feeling. When I got 100 wickets it felt like I have achieved something. After 200... the happiness from the achievements you get after playing for your country is different. Feels great after 200 and I hope I can perform well and bowl in good areas in the coming matches as well. It's always been about being happy. Test cricket is about enjoying, the more you enjoy the better is your performance. That's what I try always."

Shami is now India's 11th-highest wicket-taker in the format, and fourth from the top among fast-bowlers. His five-for propelled India to dismiss South Africa for just 197 and take a brilliant 146-run lead by the end of Day 3.

"Just needs a bit more effort" - How Mohammed Shami pushed himself for the five-for

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11



2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting



Thanks to everyone for the love and support



#TeamIndia | #SAvIND #mshami11 A proud moment and to do it for the team here in Centurion 🏟️ is special2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and countingThanks to everyone for the love and support A proud moment and to do it for the team here in Centurion 🏟️ is special 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting Thanks to everyone for the love and support #TeamIndia | #SAvIND #mshami11 https://t.co/rjdGKqAGsO

Shami disclosed that his last spell at the same venue on India's last tour of South Africa in 2018 was in the back of his mind while bowling on Tuesday. He said he couldn't get a five-for that time because the innings' final wicket fell from the other end. The second chance motivated him more to put in "a bit more effort" and achieve the feat.

Shami added:

"I was only thinking that I have put in such a good effort, it will be even better if I can get a five-for. Last time too, it remained four because the last wicket was picked from the other end. This time 2-3 wickets still remained and I tried to continue bowling the good lengths, thinking that I can get the five-for on one hand and the 200 on the other, just needs a bit more effort."

It's now upon India's batters to put up a good target for Shami and co. to defend when play resumes at 1:30 PM IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar