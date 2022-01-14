"One slip up and it could change pretty quickly" - Wasim Jaffer on South Africa's chances in Cape Town Test 

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer believes South Africa have a clear edge on the fourth day of the third Test in Cape Town. However, he has not ruled India out of contention just yet. The 43-year old believes that one slip-up from the hosts could change things and bring Team India back into the game.

At the start of the day's play, South Africa were still 111 runs away from victory while India needed to pick up eight wickets for their first-ever series win in South Africa. Ahead of the fourth day's play, Wasim Jaffer gave his views on what could tilt the game in India's favor.

In a humor-filled post on his official Twitter handle in his trademark style, he wrote:

"SA's position right now: Comfortable but not too much. One slip up and it could change pretty quickly. Believe. #SAvIND"

"They are feeling a little bit of pressure" - Lungi Ngidi on Team India's reaction to controversial DRS decision

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi reckoned that pressure got to the Indian players during the final session of the third day's play. According to Ngidi, this is what led to their outburst over the controversial DRS decision.

After DRS forced the on-field umpire to overturn Dean Elgar's LBW decision, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ashwin vented their frustration by speaking out near the stump mic. The Durban-born pacer said, as quoted by iol.co.za:

"Reactions like that show a bit of frustration and sometimes teams capitalize on that. You never want to show so much emotion but we could see emotions were high. That tells us they are feeling a little bit of pressure. That was a good partnership for us and they really wanted to break it. Those feelings ended up showing there."

