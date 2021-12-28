"Paying tribute to England" - Twitterati slam visitors as batting line-up collapses again in 1st India vs South Africa Test

Netizens came down heavily on Team India as the batting lineup undid the good work on Day 1 by collapsing on Day 2 in Centurion. India went from from 278-3 to 327-10 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa, leaving Indian fans upset with the batting performance. .

The Proteas took the field on Wednesday with a revived spirit. Getting help from a quickened and tangibly bouncier track, they kept the Indian batters on their toes. Kagiso Rabada got rid of the best batter so far, KL Rahul, for 123 before Lungi Ngidi joined in by invoking a rash cut shot from Ajinkya Rahane on 48.

There were expectations from India's lower order of Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur to at least put up a fight.

But they, too, crumbled under the heat of tight body lines, spicy bouncers, and strict fields. None of the them scored in double digits, with the wicketkeeper-batter facing the most deliveries among them - 13.

Pant and Shami fell to Nigidi - who recorded a magnificent six-wicket haul in the process - while Thakur and Ashwin lost their wickets to Rabada.

Tellingly, the best knock of the lower-order came from pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who hit a couple of crisp, full-stretched drives on his way to a 17-ball 14. His former Mumbai Indians teammate, Marco Jansen got him out as his maiden Test wicket, to cap off the collapse.

Twitter reacted to the shoddy show with a variety of responses. Some related it to England's similar but top-order-concentrated collapse earlier in the day. Others expressed the delight of seeing India's pacers on the fiery wicket, while a few simply joined the fun with hilarious memes. The following are the best reactions:

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Fantastic first hour for South Africa and they are back in this. Enough in the wicket for the Indian bowlers as well- the bounce! #INDvsSA Fantastic first hour for South Africa and they are back in this. Enough in the wicket for the Indian bowlers as well- the bounce! #INDvsSA

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Almost every Test innings has a collapse these days. Change the venue. Change the teams. Change the colour of the ball. Same story everywhere…almost every time. Almost every Test innings has a collapse these days. Change the venue. Change the teams. Change the colour of the ball. Same story everywhere…almost every time.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns It's a collapse day in Test cricket, first at MCG and now at Centurion. It's a collapse day in Test cricket, first at MCG and now at Centurion.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Swift clean up operation by SA’s quick bowlers. India’s astonishing collapse leaves them vulnerable. Finished at least 100 runs less than expected Swift clean up operation by SA’s quick bowlers. India’s astonishing collapse leaves them vulnerable. Finished at least 100 runs less than expected

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo153 Maybe they think staying at the crease will increase chances of a draw. Maybe they think staying at the crease will increase chances of a draw.

parthiv patel @parthiv9 It is easy to critise the dramatic collapse on the 3rd day at #Centurion but I feel 327 is still a very good score in the first innings after winning the toss. It is easy to critise the dramatic collapse on the 3rd day at #Centurion but I feel 327 is still a very good score in the first innings after winning the toss. https://t.co/MEzUW527jk

Prajakta @18prajakta England batting collapse followed by Indian batting collapse, ft. Test cricket. England batting collapse followed by Indian batting collapse, ft. Test cricket.

Shoronjeet Banerjee @shoronjeet02 The 19 runs made By bunrah & Siraj is very valuable



7 wickets for 55 runs in 15 overs



Ngidi & Rabada were unplayable today

Shows how well KL Rahul,Mayank, Ajinkya Rahane & virat kohli played on Day 1



India's batting collapse after A washout is permanent now The 19 runs made By bunrah & Siraj is very valuable7 wickets for 55 runs in 15 oversNgidi & Rabada were unplayable todayShows how well KL Rahul,Mayank, Ajinkya Rahane & virat kohli played on Day 1India's batting collapse after A washout is permanent now https://t.co/rs7kcTa5tP

Anand Vasu @anandvasu #SAvIND At the start of play, the conversation at Centurion was all about when India would declare. And how quickly they could get the runs needed to give their bowlers time to pick 20 wickets. Instead, they have lost 5 wickets for 26. #INDvSA At the start of play, the conversation at Centurion was all about when India would declare. And how quickly they could get the runs needed to give their bowlers time to pick 20 wickets. Instead, they have lost 5 wickets for 26. #INDvSA #SAvIND

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS You know how far #TeamIndia has come that you are more excited how the bowling attack will do on this quickened surface than the batting collapse.... You know how far #TeamIndia has come that you are more excited how the bowling attack will do on this quickened surface than the batting collapse....

Harrison @indepthFandC #Ashes Credit to India for paying tribute to England with this collapse of 30-6 #SAIND Credit to India for paying tribute to England with this collapse of 30-6 #SAIND #Ashes

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Match result is more important than personal milestone. Lord Shardul has once again put country first. We already lost a day. #SAvInd Match result is more important than personal milestone. Lord Shardul has once again put country first. We already lost a day. #SAvInd

Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) @ovshake42 With rain predicted on Day 5, I don't mind this Indian collapse at all.



310 all out gives them a better chance at a win than 330/5 at lunch. With rain predicted on Day 5, I don't mind this Indian collapse at all.310 all out gives them a better chance at a win than 330/5 at lunch.

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Vikram Rathore and Rahul Dravid are not going to be pleased with shots this morning. India eight down now. Vikram Rathore and Rahul Dravid are not going to be pleased with shots this morning. India eight down now.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Vikram Rathour's work with these lower order bats absolutely priceless Vikram Rathour's work with these lower order bats absolutely priceless

Bumrah gets India off to a flier after batting collapse

Bumrah provided his team with just what they needed by dismissing South African captain Dean Elgar with a beautiful out-seaming delivery. He reduced the hosts to 2-1, setting up a riveting rest of Day 2.

