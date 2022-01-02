"They are holding him back" - Rahul Dravid explains why Virat Kohli hasn't interacted with media since explosive press conference

Rahul Dravid has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) media team is "holding back" Virat Kohli from the media for his 100th Test.

Kohli hasn't attended either the daily press meets during Tests or the traditional pre-match meets since his explosive press conference before the first Test, where he contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims about India's captaincy.

Dravid denied there is any other reason for it except for the media team reserving Kohli for the press conference ahead of the third Test in Cape Town, which will be his 100th for India. Dravid said:

"There's no such issue. He's completing 100 Tests in Cape Town. I don't decide this, Anand and these guys do. They have told me that they are holding him back to bring him before you for his 100th Test and hopefully you all will celebrate it with pomp. There's no such thing. Obviously, perhaps in between matches, his mind is quite involved in the match so it's difficult for the captain to talk. He gives interviews after the match and also at the toss so there's no such thing. Anand and these guys told me that they are holding him back for you to ask him questions about his 100th Test match."

At the press conference, Kohli claimed he wasn't asked by the BCCI not to relinquish the T20I leadership ahead of the 2021 World Cup, which was the opposite of what Ganguly had said earlier.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma opens up on Virat Kohli stepping down from T20 captaincy 👀🇮🇳 Chairman of selectors, Chetan Sharma opens up on Virat Kohli stepping down from T20 captaincy 👀🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/EH2aKLlqPG

In the latest development, the Chairman of Selectors, Chetan Sharma, backed Ganguly's comments, saying that the BCCI president and selectors had asked the former limited-overs captain not to step down.

"Maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side" - Aakash Chopra on the press conferences

Speaking on the issue on Saturday, former opener Aakash Chopra observed Chetan Sharma's statement as "shots fired", saying there might be 'reciprocation' from Kohli's side. Chopra said:

"There should be no rumours and sources in 2022 although, after Chetan Sharma's statement, the shots might have been fired and maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli's side as well because till now that is what is happening - one person says something and the other refutes. It's not really nice, but then if it happens, don't be surprised."

Also Read Article Continues below

India currently sit on a 1-0 lead in the series. The second Test will begin tomorrow in Johannesburg at 1:30 IST. The final and Kohli's 100th Test will kick off on January 11.

Edited by Samya Majumdar