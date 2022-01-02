"His confidence will be high here" - Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma on the importance of his ward scoring in Johannesburg

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma believes his ward will be high in confidence on his return to Johannesburg, the venue for the second Test against South Africa.

Kohli has amassed 310 runs at an outstanding average of 77.50 in the two Tests he has played at the Wanderers Stadium. He was on the verge of scoring a century in both innings of the 2013 Johannesburg Test, but was dismissed for 96 in the second essay.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about the importance of Virat Kohli returning to his happy hunting ground. He replied:

"It is important because he knows the Indian team needs runs from him and his runs are due as well. I feel his confidence will be high here, he is anyway mentally very happy because the team has come after winning."

The former first-class cricketer expressed hope of Virat Kohli making a substantial contribution with the bat at the venue. Sharma said:

"The Indian team's confidence is high. I have full hope that he will come here and enjoy his batting even more and make important contributions for the Indian team."

Kohli scored a total of 95 runs across the two innings on a slightly treacherous Johannesburg surface the last time India played a Test at the venue.

"Such things give confidence" - Rajkumar Sharma on both Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid having won Tests as skipper in Johannesburg

Virat Kohli led Team India to a Test win in Johannesburg in 2018

Rajkumar Sharma was also asked about the interesting coincidence that both Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have led Team India to Test wins in Johannesburg. He responded:

"Such things give confidence, when both have won there as a captain, which is a very good thing. But India will have to forget the past and live in the present, it is definitely good that India's record there is good but you will have to play good cricket because you cannot take South Africa lightly in South Africa."

The current Delhi team coach concluded with a word of caution for the Virat Kohli-led side. Sharma stated:

"They [South Africa] have an excellent team and India have played fantastic cricket to take a 1-0 lead, so you cannot be overconfident or complacent that we will win the second match as well and win the series. You will have to play this match session-by-session and day-by-day. It is a very important match because if India wins here, history will be created as India will win a series there for the first time."

Umang Pabari @UPStatsman



Centurion, 2021 (by 113 runs)*

Johannesburg, 2018 (by 63 runs)

Durban, 2010 (by 87 runs)

Johannesburg, 2006 (by 123 runs)



Team India have never lost a Test at the Wanderers. Apart from the two wins they registered in 2006 and 2018, their other three Test matches against South Africa at the venue have ended in a stalemate.

