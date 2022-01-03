"It will not be that easy for South Africa to get up from here" - Reetinder Sodhi says Team India have the advantage going into the 2nd Test

Reetinder Sodhi believes it would be tough for South Africa to bounce back from the mauling dished out to them by Team India in the first Test in Centurion.

The Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series by registering a 113-run win at the SuperSport Park. They will hope to carry on with the same momentum in the second match in Johannesburg, and register their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

While previewing the second Test, during a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi opined that it could be an uphill task for South Africa. He said:

"The Indian team is high on confidence. We had put South Africa on all fours in the first Test match itself. So, it will not be that easy for South Africa to get up from here."

The former India all-rounder pointed out that the visitors' excellent record at the Wanderers should also hold them in good stead. Sodhi elaborated:

"If we talk about the Wanderers stadium, it is the Indian team's happy hunting ground, and the way our bowling and batting are firing, the close-in fielders have given excellent performances, I feel the pressure is only on South Africa. If we play to our potential, South Africa will definitely lose this series."

Team India have never lost a Test match at the Wanderers Stadium. Two of their four Test wins on South African soil have come at the venue.

"Shami, Bumrah and Siraj can swing the ball even on flat pitches" - Reetinder Sodhi

Reetinder Sodhi highlighted the potency of the Indian bowling attack/

Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj can deliver the goods on any surface because of their skills. He explained:

"When the wicket is green or supportive, any bowler can excel there, whether it is South African, Australian or Indian bowlers. But if we talk about Shami, Bumrah and Siraj - they can swing the ball even on flat pitches and hit good areas."

The 41-year-old concluded by saying that the Wanderers pitch could be an added ally for Indian seamers. Sodhi observed:

"If we get a wicket that is supportive to the bowlers, that is icing on the cake. The Wanderers wicket is something like that; time will tell how destructive Indian bowlers will be here. but definitely yes, the advantage is with India."

Shami has picked up 11 wickets in two Tests he has played at the Wanderers. That includes a match-winning second-innings spell of 5-28 the last time the two teams played at the venue.

Bumrah, who snared seven wickets in the same game, also took a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

