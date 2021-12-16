"Khichdi si pak gayi hai" - Reetinder Sodhi on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly's contradictory statements

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has highlighted that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly's contradictory statements have created a messy situation.

Ganguly revealed that both he and the chairman of selectors personally asked Virat Kohli not to step down as Team India's T20I skipper. However, Kohli has denied any such conversation took place between him and any of the BCCI members.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi was asked about these contrasting revelations. He responded:

"This is an amazing thing. Dada, who is the Board president is saying that he had asked not to leave the captaincy and Virat is saying no talk like that had happened. So 'Khichdi si pak gayi hai' about what has happened exactly."

However, the former India all-rounder added that Ganguly's integrity cannot be questioned. Sodhi elaborated:

"All said and done, the amount of cricket I have played with Dada, the integrity he defines, he has been a champion, so if he is saying that, he would have certainly said it. Here the Board president's respect is extremely necessary. Only time will tell because Virat knows it better."

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru I have been shouting for last few days… I want to hear Virat’s version…and today Virat Said Sourav Ganguly never spoke to him about t20 captaincy… Did Sourav Ganguly Lie…??? Come and clarify Sourav Ganguly @BCCI I have been shouting for last few days… I want to hear Virat’s version…and today Virat Said Sourav Ganguly never spoke to him about t20 captaincy… Did Sourav Ganguly Lie…??? Come and clarify Sourav Ganguly @BCCI

It would be advisable for Virat Kohli and Ganguly to sort out the issue between themselves and release a joint statement to the media. Such differences, if they persist, will only be detrimental to Indian cricket.

"How can we forget the recent T20 World Cup?" - Reetinder Sodhi says the selectors did their job in sacking Virat Kohli

Team India have not won an ICC title under Virat Kohli's leadership

Reetinder Sodhi was also asked if the selectors had enough grounds to sack Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper. He replied:

"What is the job of BCCI and the selectors? The selectors have to see who deserves it and who does not. They might have had substantial things - you can talk about performance, how can we forget the recent T20 World Cup, I don't understand that, then everyone was saying that everybody is answerable."

The 41-year-old concluded by stating that the selectors have only done the job they are supposed to do. Sodhi explained:

"I agree Virat Kohli is a legendary player but end of the day, everybody has to understand that we need to respect the selectors and BCCI because the selectors have done the task they should be doing, it is possible a lot of people might not have liked it."

Rajendra Darda @RajendrajDarda

@ImRo45 @imVkohli @BCCI Rohit Sharma is new ODI captain. Seems perfect as split captaincy will take pressure off Virat, very passionate captain and main batsman in tests. Rohit Sharma is new ODI captain. Seems perfect as split captaincy will take pressure off Virat, very passionate captain and main batsman in tests.@ImRo45 @imVkohli @BCCI https://t.co/87wTDPibuR

A majority of experts believe that Virat Kohli could not have continued as the Indian team's ODI skipper once he had given up the T20I captaincy. The selectors might have taken the right call in such a scenario, although the communication to the outgoing skipper could have been better.

