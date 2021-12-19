"It seems a burden has been removed" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli enjoying training sessions in South Africa

Saba Karim feels pictures of Virat Kohli enjoying the training sessions in South Africa suggest that the Indian captain has left the controversies behind.

In the pre-departure press conference, Kohli revealed that he was never asked not to relinquish Team India's T20I captaincy and was always willing to play the ODI series in South Africa. These statements contradicted the earlier ones given by the BCCI members, including Sourav Ganguly.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about his take on Virat Kohli having a merry time during the training sessions. He responded:

"It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli's head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter believes Virat Kohli can replicate his glorious performances from the past if he plays with a free mind. Karim said:

"If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well."

BCCI @BCCI



First practice session done ✅



#SAvIND #TeamIndia begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion 🏟️👌🏻First practice session done ✅ #TeamIndia begin preparations for the first Test in Centurion 🏟️👌🏻First practice session done ✅#SAvIND https://t.co/kNjutdpF64

Kohli has an impressive record in Tests played in South Africa. The Indian batting mainstay has amassed 558 runs in five matches. These runs have come at an excellent average of 55.80 and include two centuries, with a top score of 153 that was notched up on the last trip.

Saba Karim on the challenges before Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is known to lead from the front

Saba Karim was also asked if the current scenario is the most difficult situation for Virat Kohli as captain. He replied:

"It is a huge challenge on multiple fronts for the Indian team. We have never seen split captaincy before this. This is the first time India is going into the ground with this new approach - Rohit Sharma white-ball captain, Virat Kohli red-ball captain. It will take some time for the players to understand this."

However, the former India selector concluded by painting a rosy picture for Team India under the able leadership of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. Karim elaborated:

"Along with that, there will be a huge responsibility on Virat Kohli and the team management, especially Rahul Dravid, on how they take the team forward. There are a lot of challenges but with the amount of maturity and experience this team has, I believe that India will come out of this phase with flying colors."

Cricket Talk @Cricket__talk Tests Captain Virat Kohli & Head Coach Rahul Dravid Are Having Fun In India's Practice Session in South Africa. Tests Captain Virat Kohli & Head Coach Rahul Dravid Are Having Fun In India's Practice Session in South Africa. https://t.co/Al8j1YENth

Team India have never won a Test series in South Africa. With the Proteas also in a rebuilding phase, the current tour presents one of the best opportunities for the Indian team to break the duck in the Rainbow Nation.

