"Both players will have to understand what is good for the team" - Saba Karim on reports of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not wanting to play under each other

Saba Karim has highlighted that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to keep outside talk at bay and work for the betterment of Indian cricket.

Rohit has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury sustained during practice. Certain reports suggest that Kohli wants to skip the ODI series on the same tour, leading to speculation that the two senior players don't want to play under each other.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked if Sourav Ganguly's recent statement that the Indian team has won under Rohit Sharma in Virat Kohli's absence has added fuel to the fire. He responded:

"I feel in the end both players, especially Virat Kohli at this moment, will have to understand what is good for the team. What Sourav has said or someone else has said, how does that make a difference."

Reports of differences between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been doing the rounds over the last couple of years. Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli had even stated that he wasn't aware of Rohit's injury status and his availability for the series.

"This should not happen" - Saba Karim on reports of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not wanting to play with each other

Rohit Sharma has a history of hamstring injuries

Saba Karim was also asked if the circumstances suggest that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli don't want to play with each other. He replied:

"This should not happen. Rohit Sharma's case is different, he has got a hamstring injury and the BCCI has made an official release. So there is no doubt there. The reports that are coming say that he was practicing at the BKC and he had a hamstring pull, because of which he got ruled out."

The former India selector added that the onus is on the BCCI to ensure that proper communication happens with the players. Karim said:

"But the reports that are coming about Virat, that he has asked permission from the BCCI. In the end, I feel it depends on the BCCI if they give him the permission or not. The communication channel with the players should always remain open, whether it is from the BCCI, team management or selectors."

Saba Karim pointed out that the reported differences between senior players sends the wrong signals and that the BCCI needs to deal with it with an iron fist. He elaborated:

"If we keep the communication channel open, such things will not happen. If this is happening, I don't think good signs are going towards the players or the team. If the BCCI takes hard steps, which I feel they should, then only all these things will be resolved properly."

The BCCI have reportedly now confirmed that Virat Kohli is available for the ODI series against South Africa. Indian cricket fans will hope that the differences between Rohit Sharma and Kohli, if any, are resolved amicably.

Edited by Sai Krishna

