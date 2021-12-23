"The fight on the ground is the most difficult" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli's struggles both on and off the pitch

Saba Karim believes Virat Kohli's battles on the field of play are more difficult than the ones the Indian Test skipper is fighting outside the ground.

Kohli has endured a prolonged lean run with the bat over the last couple of years. His problems have been aggravated with his removal as Team India's ODI skipper and his differences with the BCCI's top management also coming to the fore.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked if Virat Kohli has a bigger challenge in front of him now than what he faced during Team India's last trip to South Africa in 2018. He replied:

"The fight on the ground is the most difficult and Virat Kohli knows that as well. He also realizes that in the last one or two years, not only his but even the top order's form has not been good. The stability or the partnerships required have not been seen."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter highlighted that Virat Kohli is sweating it out in the nets as he knows the importance of runs flowing from his willow. Karim elaborated:

"He also knows that because he comes in to bat at No. 4, if his bat fires and he scores the big runs, the players around him will also start contributing. And that is why I feel, his preparations should be perfect and he is putting more time in the nets."

Kohli has been seen having extended net sessions in South Africa. The Indian Test skipper will be desperate to end his long wait for an international century.

"Rahul Dravid can tell Virat Kohli how the bowler is targeting him" - Saba Karim

Rahul Dravid is working closely with Virat Kohli [P/C: BCCI/Twitter]

Saba Karim was also asked about Virat Kohli spending time with Rahul Dravid in the nets. He responded:

"The advantage with Rahul Dravid is that he can tell Virat how the bowler is targeting him, what the bowler's thinking is. You observe all that while sitting outside as a coach and then you can tell all that to the player who is in the middle."

The former India selector concluded by painting a positive picture about the partnership between Virat Kohli and Dravid. Karim explained:

"With the experience Rahul Dravid has, he knows very well what needs to be said and what is not required to be said. When a player has reached that level, he learns a lot on his own and finds solutions according to himself and Rahul Dravid will step in where the solutions are not found. That is why I feel this combination will be good."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Coach Rahul Dravid in the Practice sessions. Captain Virat Kohli and Coach Rahul Dravid in the Practice sessions. https://t.co/F3Dl7gMyv7

Dravid's vast experience of playing in South African conditions should hold the Indian team in good stead. The former batting great was also the first Indian skipper to win a Test match in the Rainbow Nation.

