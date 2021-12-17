"There is definitely a place for Shardul Thakur" - Sanjay Bangar on India's Test side for the South Africa series

Sanjay Bangar believes Shardul Thakur is a certain pick in Team India's Test side for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Thakur is one of six seamers in India's 18-member Test squad for the South Africa tour. However, he is the only one among them who can hold his own with the willow in hand.

While previewing the India-South Africa series on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar opined that Shardul Thakur is a certainty in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"There is definitely a place for Shardul Thakur because in all the major victories in the last season that have come for India, he has contributed and in overseas conditions, you require a batsman who can bowl a bit."

The former India batting coach highlighted that Shardul Thakur can make handy contributions with both bat and ball. Bangar said:

"He fits in that category because he can contribute with the bat and with the ball, he can contribute with a couple of wickets, as he displayed in the England series as well."

India Fantasy @india_fantasy



Now back to back 50s at Oval when the series is 1-1.



Shardul Thakur is playing like a proper all-rounder ⭐



#ENGvIND #ShardulThakur Brilliant 50 at the Gabba under pressureNow back to back 50s at Oval when the series is 1-1.Shardul Thakur is playing like a proper all-rounder ⭐ Brilliant 50 at the Gabba under pressure Now back to back 50s at Oval when the series is 1-1. Shardul Thakur is playing like a proper all-rounder ⭐#ENGvIND #ShardulThakur https://t.co/FeO6jhZGrU

Shardul Thakur has scored 190 runs at a healthy average of 38 in the four Tests he has played for Team India. This includes three half-centuries - a career-high 67 at the Gabba and fifties in both innings of the final Test against England at the Oval.

Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's thought process favoring Shardul Thakur's inclusion

Shardul Thakur can lend depth to the Indian batting

Sanjay Bangar was asked if the conditions or the caliber of the player would come into consideration while choosing the all-rounder. He responded:

"I would think the reasoning behind and the way the captain wants to have a say because ultimately it's the captain's team. Yes, Rahul Dravid can throw up some contrasting views because that is what a coach's job is, probably put up his case and then see what the captain thinks."

The former India all-rounder added that Virat Kohli's preference of playing four seamers and a spinner favors Shardul Thakur's inclusion. Bangar observed:

"But prior to the Oval Test match, you already saw what Virat Kohli's thought process suggests and from a distance, it seems that he is resigned to the fact that he wants to play with four seamers and one spinner in overseas conditions."

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan Virat Kohi: We all know Jadeja's quality and he will be missed. But we have enough bench strength. As much as we will miss him, I am sure that will not be a deciding factor. Virat Kohi: We all know Jadeja's quality and he will be missed. But we have enough bench strength. As much as we will miss him, I am sure that will not be a deciding factor.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, Team India will have to look elsewhere for the all-rounder's position. Thakur is likely to be a sure-shot pick if Kohli sticks to his policy of going in with five frontline bowlers.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shardul Thakur play the 1st Test against South Africa? Yes No 60 votes so far