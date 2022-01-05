"There must be a self-belief in #LordThakur" - Shaun Pollock in awe of Shardul Thakur after Day 2 of India vs South Africa Test

Shaun Pollock was in awe of Shardul Thakur after the all-rounder recorded the best figures by an Asian in South Africa - 7/61 - in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Thakur, called to bowl after 37 overs, brandished his Golden Arm to break two crucial partnerships and give the visitors breakthroughs at just the right moments. His marathon spell of about 18 overs was a mix of consistency and variety, and helped India restrict South Africa to a first-innings lead of just 27.

Jumping on the trend wagon Pollock explained that "Lord" Thakur's wicket-taking ability is rooted in his self-belief, his use of the bowling crease, a solid game plan, and almost a "magical desire" to succeed. Pollock told Cricbuzz:

"There must be a self-belief in #LordThakur (chuckles), with the way he's performed. And a brilliant 7/61... I think just his angle on the crease was the key to his success here. From wide, he was angling in and getting it to shape away, and then if it didn't do that, it would sort of nip back and get the batters to play at it."

Pollock added:

"His game plan was pretty good, he didn't mix it up too much, there was the odd short delivery thrown in but he just kept running in almost like he had this magical or real desire to try and prove a point..."

Speaking in the same video, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said he has a "special place" in his heart for Thakur. He said he has admired the fast-bowler since his state cricket days, where he had a similar knack for breaking partnerships. Karthik added to Pollock's points, saying:

"I have a special place for him in my heart only because as a domestic player he's played 60-70 matches for Bombay [Mumbai] which has done phenomenally well... Obviously, he started as the third bowler but went on to become their lead bowler along with Dhawal Kulkarni and did brilliantly well for them. He was the guy who used to pick up wickets early, partnership breaker there as well, so he's used to this. And just his attitude - I mean, if you just look at him and look at the skills of a Bumrah or a Shami, you go 'Wow, what's so special about him?' But I think his specialty is his self-confidence."

This was also Thakur's maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket. Five of his wickets were top and middle-order batters, with two of them - Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma - half-centurions and the top-scorers of the innings. After his brilliant spell, India lost two wickets but raced to 85-2 (lead of 58) before stumps.

Anything more than 220-225 will be a really big ask of South Africa: Shaun Pollock

Looking ahead on Day 3, Pollock said South Africa will come with a "different" approach - probably a more circumspect one as the bowlers leaked quite a few runs trying to be aggressive. He feels that a target of 220+ should be defendable for India on a pitch that will only misbehave more and more. Pollock said:

"I think South Africa's approach will be a lot different. I think India would go in a lot happier than they would have [expected] after the partnership, the rate at which they scored the runs and the 58 they have on the board. It's going to be interesting. The wicket is going to continue misbehaving... I think if India can set anything more than 220-225 and up to 250, it will be a really big ask of South Africa to try and knock that off."

The proceedings will resume at 1:30 IST for what promises to be a riveting day of Test cricket.

