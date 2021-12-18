"Should have been the case anyway" - Salman Butt on Virat Kohli pledging full support to Rohit Sharma 

Salman Butt has lauded Virat Kohli for offering support to India's newly-appointed white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma. The former Pakistani batter praised Kohli for having the sensibility to offer his complete allegiance to Sharma in white-ball cricket.

Butt highlighted how both Kohli and Sharma have contributed significantly towards the success of the team over the years with their superlative batting performances. He stated that the two cricketing stalwarts handled the tricky situation appropriately.

Indian cricket has been plagued with controversy ever since the decision of split-captaincy was confirmed by the BCCI. Butt praised both players for their professional handling of the situation.

The former Pakistani skipper said it was important for Kohli to express his support for Sharma to maintain a good team environment.

Speaking about the ODI captaincy controversy on his official YouTube Channel, Butt said:

"It was very sensible from Virat Kohli. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been matchwinners for the Indian team. Considering their illustrious careers, you expect them to handle such situations in this way. It is going to be very good for the team environment as well. It is great that Kohli has backed Sharma and that should have been the case anyway,"

Virat Kohli set to play under Rohit Sharma next year in South Africa

Kohli expressed his support for Sharma ahead of India's tour of South Africa later this month. He said that his mindset will not change despite losing charge of the ODI team. The champion batter added that he would continue pushing the team in the right direction, regardless of his position in the team.

Kohli went on to point out how Sharma has showcased his leadership prowess on several occasions in the Indian Premier League. The Delhi batter also added that Sharma has done well whenever he has been given the opportunity to lead the Indian team in the recent past.

Here's what Kohli said about the situation while interacting with the media:

"My responsibility has always been to push the team in the right direction. It is something I have always looked to do, even before I became captain. So that mindset has never changed and it will never change."

Kohli went on to praise Sharma's leadership skills and said:

"Rohit is a very able captain and he is tactically sound. We've seen that in the games that he's captained for India and in the IPL as well. So Rohit along with Rahul Bhai, who is a very balanced coach and a great man manager, will do their best. Both of them will have my absolute support and contribution in whatever vision they set for the team."

Kohli will next be seen in action in South Africa, where he will lead the Test team in a three-match series against the Proteas, beginning on December 26. Sharma has been ruled out of the red-ball fixtures with a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the subsequent three-match ODI series.

