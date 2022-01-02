Marco Jansen gets maiden call-up in Proteas' 17-man ODI squad for India vs South Africa series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced its 17-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India which will follow the ongoing Test rubber. Temba Bavuma will lead the team with left-arm off-spinner Keshav Maharaj filling in as his deputy.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who made an impressive debut in the first Test at Centurion, has received his maiden ODI call-up. The 21-year-old picked up five wickets in the match, including Indian skipper Virat Kohli's scalp. He has a decent List A record, having picked up 16 wickets at an average of 28.06.

He made his Test debut for South Africa in the absence of Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out due to a "persistent" hip injury. The right-arm seamer hasn't got a mention in the ODI squad either. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, will also return to the squad for the ODIs.

South Africa last played white-ball cricket at the T20 World Cup where they marginally failed to reach the semi-finals. From that squad, Heinrich Klassen, Bjorn Fortuin and Wiaan Mulder have been excluded for the ODI series. In their place, the likes of Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, and Zubayr Hamza have been added.

Parnell was part of South Africa's ODI match against the Netherlands after the World Cup, which was abandoned midway due to rain. Before that he last featured for his country in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

South Africa's squad for ODI series against India: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sissanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Full schedule of South Africa's ODI series against India

1st ODI - January 19 - Boland Park, Paarl - 2:00 PM IST

2nd ODI - January 21 - Boland Park, Paarl - 2:00 PM IST

3rd ODI - January 23 - Newlands, Cape Town - 2:00 PM IST

