South Africa reduced to 94/4 in chase of 305 as Indian pacers shine on Day 4 in Centurion

India’s fast bowlers combined to reduce South Africa to 94 for 4 after the visitors set the hosts a highly challenging target of 305 on Day 4 of the Centurion Test.

The Proteas went to Stumps with captain Dean Elgar unbeaten on a defiant 52. However, they lost nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (8) with what turned out to be the last ball of the day’s play. Maharaj was cleaned up by a searing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah (2/22).

India’s first-innings bowling hero Mohammed Shami (1/29) got India off to a perfect start as they set out to defend a target of 305. He cleaned up Aiden Markram (1) in the second over of the chase. Markram was unsure of whether to play or leave and, in the end, inside-edged the back of a length delivery onto the stumps. Elgar and Keegan Petersen survived a stern examination by Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as the hosts went to Tea at 22 for 1.

Mohammed Siraj (1/25) struck for India early in the second session. He induced a nick off an outswinger from Petersen (17), who looked uncertain as to which way the ball was moving. Elgar took a few blows and never looked comfortable out in the middle. But to his credit, the South African captain did not throw it away even as India’s bowlers kept up the pressure.

Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen (11 off 65) featured in a stubborn third-wicket stand of 40 to frustrate India for a brief period. However, Bumrah outsmarted the latter, going wide of the crease and getting one to shape back in. Van der Dussen shouldered arms only for the ball to crash into the stumps. Bumrah was then too good for Maharaj as India ended Day 4 on a high.

South Africa fight with the ball again

Earlier, resuming their innings on 16 for 1, India lost nightwatchman Shardul Thakur for 10 as the batter edged Kagiso Rabada to third slip. KL Rahul (23) hung around for a while before a lapse in concentration saw him slash at Lungi Ngidi outside off and give a catch to slip. Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped on 4 as Rabada failed to latch on to a catch at wide mid-on off Ngidi’s bowling. Skipper Virat Kohli and Pujara survived a tricky period as India went to lunch at 79 for 3.

Kohli fell first-ball after Lunch for 18. He played another loose drive outside off against Marco Jansen and paid the price. After facing a few balls, Ajinkya Rahane took a liking to Jansen and smashed him for 4,6,4. Pujara (16), however, fell immediately after, caught down the leg-side off Ngidi. Rahane’s knock was short and sweet. He perished for 20, holing out to deep square leg while trying to hook Jansen.

Pant cameo lifts India

Rishabh Pant came in and found a few crucial boundaries to give India’s innings some momentum. However, at the other end, South Africa kept chipping away. Ravichandran Ashwin (14) was sent back by Rabada, caught at gully off a delivery that reared up from short of a length. Knowing India needed as many as they could, Pant flicked Wiaan Mulder to fine leg and whacked him over mid-off for consecutive fours.

Pant’s crucial innings of 34 came to an end when he lobbed a short ball from Rabada to wide mid-on, unsure of what shot to play. Rabada (4/42) and Jansen (4/55) sent back Shami (1) and Siraj (0) cheaply. India managed only 174 in their second innings. However, despite the good work by South Africa’s bowlers, the hosts were still set a stiff target of 305.

By Stumps, India’s bowlers had put the visitors firmly in control. With rain and thunderstorms predicted for Day 5 though South Africa still have hope of saving the Test.

Edited by Sai Krishna