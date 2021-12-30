“This is one of India’s best ever Test teams” - Dinesh Karthik after India’s Centurion triumph

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik termed the current Indian team led by Virat Kohli as one of the best Test sidee the country has ever had. Karthik also credited the bowling unit for playing key roles in India’s away wins.

Kohli and co. scripted history on Thursday, defeating South Africa by 113 runs to register their first-ever Test match triumph in Centurion.

Reflecting on India’s memorable victory, Karthik told Shaun Pollock during an interaction on Cricbuzz:

“This is arguably one of India’s best ever Test teams, only because of their overseas record over a period of time. The batting actually hasn’t fired as much as they would have liked. We keep speaking about the fact that the middle-order batters - Rahane, Pujara and Kohli - haven’t got hundreds. Still, they are winning Test matches abroad. And we are talking about the top teams in the world - Australia, South Africa and England.”

Hailing India’s bowlers, particularly the pace bowling department, for their brilliant performances in the team’s wins, Karthik added:

“Credit has to be given to the bowlers. They have been fantabulous over a period of time. The fast bowlers - Shami, Bumrah, Siraj now and Ishant, obviously, over a period of time - have been phenomenal for India.”

Analyzing India’s growing success away from home, Pollock pointed out that past Indian teams haven’t had the luxury of quality back-up pacers. Elaborating on his views, the South African legend said:

“India haven’t had that third and fourth bowling options in the past. They had Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad but the back-up seamers weren’t able to do the job. Spinners are obviously not as effective (in South Africa).

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

Congratulations to



#SAvIND Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory! Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvIND https://t.co/2TGI41kH7B

While speaking about India’s current bowling line-up, Pollock added:

“India have always had some fantastic batters. The balance to this bowling attack is as good as we have ever seen in this country. That’s why India have had the success. They have got those wickets. You have to get those runs on the board but India have always had guys who have scored hundreds. The balance bowling wise is why India are doing so well.”

Mohammed Shami led the bowling charge for India in Centurion, claiming eight wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah snared five.

“Pretty confident that this series will belong to India” - Dinesh Karthik

India have never won a Test series in South Africa till date. However, Karthik is confident India can break the jinx this time. Referring to India’s record in Johannesburg, the venue for the second Test, the keeper-batter signed off:

“I am pretty confident that this series will belong to India. I say that mainly because of the record they have in Johannesburg. They have found a way to win in Johannesburg twice. It is one of their happy hunting grounds. The fact that they are going there to play the second Test there will keep them in good stead.”

India defeated South Africa by 123 runs in Johannesburg in 2006/07 (their first Test win in the country) and by 63 runs in 2017-18.

Edited by Samya Majumdar