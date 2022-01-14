"For God's sake, don't blame DRS" - Twitterati trolls India as South Africa humble Virat Kohli and co. in Cape Town

Fans on Twitter hailed the Proteas and came down heavily on Virat Kohli's men as South Africa denied India a slice of history by trouncing them by seven wickets in Cape Town. Keegan Petersen (82) and Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) led the hosts' middle-order charge on Friday to win the three-Test rubber by a 2-1 margin.
Few gave the South Africans a chance after India easily won the first Test. But Dean Elgar's young, transitioning team came back with quality bowling performances and even more responsible batting contributions to clinch the series.
While Indian fans expressed their disappointment following the defeat, South Africans celebrated the rise of the new "Protea fire", with all offering their opinion on what happened and what could have happened. Here are the best of the reactions:
"Batting is certainly something to be looked at" - Virat Kohli on India's future
Skipper Virat Kohli, while speaking at the post-match presentation, admitted his team's issues with capitalizing on momentum and specific problems with the batting. He believes such errors have cost them to lose matches in just "30-45 minutes" of bad performance.
Kohli said:
"One of the challenges that we have faced touring abroad is to capitalise on momentum when it is on our side. Whenever we have done that, we've won games. But on other hand, when we haven't done so, we have lost matches due to 30-45 minutes of cricket where we have batted badly."
He added:
"The opposition bowlers bowled well this series but generally, we haven't been consistent. We have had too many batting collapses. Of course, it (batting) has been the reason, no doubt about that. Their bowlers were just better in terms of their execution and applying pressure. Batting is certainly something to be looked at. No excuses there."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
India have a chance to redeem themselves in the three-match ODI series, which will begin on January 19.