Virat Kohli drops below Babar Azam; Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Hasan Ali in latest ICC Test Rankings

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top 10 of the latest ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli has dropped to ninth spot on the batters' leaderboard.

Bumrah played an important role in India's historic victory against South Africa in Centurion last week, scalping five wickets in two innings. Courtesy of his brilliant performance, Bumrah has overtaken Hasan Ali, Mitchell Starc and Kyle Jamieson on the rankings to bag the ninth spot. Starc is currently tenth while Jamieson has slipped out of the top 10.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins continues to be the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings with 902 rating points to his name. Ravichandran Ashwin, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tim Southee and James Anderson retained their spots in the top five, while Kagiso Rabada and Josh Hazlewood swapped positions.

Speaking of the ICC Test Rankings for batters now, there were no changes in the top six. Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma and David Warner are the first six names.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is down from seventh to ninth place, with Dimuth Karunaratne and Babar Azam overtaking him. Travis Head completes the top 10.

While Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top 10 of the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers, Mayank Agarwal has inched closer to tenth spot on the batters' leaderboard. He has jumped up to the 12th position in the latest rankings after some fine performances against New Zealand and South Africa.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has leapt two places despite his poor form in recent matches. Rahane has overtaken Ben Stokes and Aiden Markram to bag the 25th spot in the batters' rankings.

