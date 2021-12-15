"I was and I am available for selection" - Virat Kohli rubbishes claims of 'rift' with Rohit Sharma ahead of India vs South Africa series 

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has rubbished all claims of his non-availability from the ODI series against South Africa and his alleged 'rift' with Rohit Sharma.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, Virat Kohli said he was always available for selection and "keen to play" in the three-ODIs and had no communication about taking a break with the BCCI. He skewered media reports and sources suggesting the contrary as "not credible" and lies.

Kohli said:

"Well, I was and I am available for selection all this time. You should not be asking me this question honestly. This question should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources because as far as I am concerned I was always available. I have not had any communication with the BCCI to say that I want to rest."

Virat Kohli added:

"There were a few things that came out in past as well where it was said I was attending some events or something which was absolutely not true either so you know, all these people who are writing these things and their sources, to me they are absolutely not credible...I was always keen to play. As I said, this question should be asked to people who are writing about this, writing lies, not to me."

Media reports have claimed that Virat Kohli wants to take a break from international cricket after the Tests to be with his family for his daughter's first birthday.

Moreover, since Rohit Sharma's promotion as ODI captain, the rumor mill has reignited old gossip about a 'rift' between the two senior batters. This was also suggested as one of the reasons for Virat Kohli to miss the ODIs, which are supposed to be Rohit's first as full-time white-ball captain.

Virat Kohli debunked this as well. He lauded Rohit Sharma as an able and "technically sound" captain. Kohli also offered his absolute support and contribution to Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid's vision for the Indian team.

Kohli said in this regard:

"My responsibility is always been to push the team in the right direction. Something that I have always looked to do, even before I became captain. So that mindset has never changed and it will never change. Rohit is a very able captain and very, very tactically sound. We've seen that in the games that he's captained for India and in the IPL as well. So and along with Rahul Bhai, who is a very, very balanced coach, great man manager, both of them will have my absolute support and contribution in whatever vision they set for the team."

"I am tired of clarifying this" - Virat Kohli on rift with Rohit Sharma

When specifically asked about his alleged 'rift' with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli offered a rueful smile and remarked that he's "tired of clarifying" that there are no issues between the two.

He restated his commitment towards the team, saying:

Me and Rohit, I have said this before a lot of times that we don't have any problems between us. Honestly, I have been regularly clarifying this for the last two-two and a half years and I am tired of clarifying this, this question is asked to me again and again. And I can guarantee one thing to you that as long as I am playing cricket, any action, or any communication will never be to pull down the team. This has always been my point of view from Indian cricket and it's my commitment towards Indian cricket always."

Virat Kohli will lead India in the Test series against South Africa, beginning on December 26. If Rohit Sharma, who is down with a hamstring injury recovers on time, he'll take charge of the ODI team on January 19 next year.

