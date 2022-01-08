"Can't understand the reason for this" - Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma on the Indian captain not addressing press conferences

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma is surprised that the Indian captain has not addressed the press conferences in both Tests against South Africa thus far.

The pre and post-match press conferences for the Centurion Test were addressed by Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul respectively. The Indian head coach addressed both these media meets for the Johannesburg Test.

During a discussion on India News, Rajkumar Sharma was asked about this sudden change in the general protocol. He responded:

"Can't understand the reason for this. I feel the BCCI might have made some new rules on who would be addressing or the media manager might have been given more powers, that he will decide if the captain will go or not."

The former first-class cricketer added that it is difficult to fathom the reason for this change or whether it is just a coincidence. Sharma elaborated:

"There must have been some reason why the captain was not seen before and after both the matches. It is difficult to say why this sudden change has been done or whether a change has actually been done or it is by chance."

Dravid told the media in the pre-match press conference of the New Year's Test that Virat Kohli had been saved for his 100th Test in Cape Town. However, with the Indian captain missing the Johannesburg Test, it will be interesting to see if he faces the press ahead of the final Test.

"If it was about Virat Kohli, then KL Rahul would have come in the second match" - Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour turned controversial

Rajkumar Sharma was further asked if the decision might have been taken to save Virat Kohli from the press. He replied:

"If it was about Virat Kohli, then KL Rahul would have come in the second match. But KL also didn't come, which means some decision might have been taken that the coach will talk instead of the captain. Even if the coach comes, I don't think there is anything wrong in that."

The current Delhi team coach acknowledged that he is surprised by this new development. Sharma said:

"The media manager cannot take such a huge decision on his own. It is definitely surprising as it is a new thing because the captain used to come earlier but is not coming now."

Virat Kohli contradicted some of the previous statements given by the BCCI members during his pre-departure press conference. However, Chetan Sharma has subsequently corroborated the BCCI's views.

