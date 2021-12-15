"What a fantastic comeback he has made" - VVS Laxman on KL Rahul going to South Africa after his exploits in England

VVS Laxman has highlighted that KL Rahul has made a fantastic comeback into the Indian Test side and wants the opener to continue in the same vein in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Rahul and Rohit Sharma were Team India's standout performers with the bat in the away Test series against England. However, with the latter now ruled out of the South Africa series due to a hamstring injury, the onus will be on the former to lay a solid platform for the Virat Kohli-led side.

While previewing the South Africa series on the Star Sports show Game Plan, VVS Laxman lauded KL Rahul's spectacular comeback in the longest format of the game. He said:

"What a fantastic comeback he [Rahul] has made into this Indian Test team. He got an opportunity because Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill were injured but he seized the opportunity."

The former India cricketer added that KL Rahul showed a lot of restraint in England and will have to do the same in South Africa. Laxman explained:

"We know that he is an aggressive player, he is a stroke player but he also knows that if you want to succeed in South Africa, you should know where your off-stump is. We saw in the series against England, he was leaving a lot of deliveries."

Hari MSDian™ @itzHariMsd Kl Rahul in this England Series :



84

26

129

5

0

8

17

46



315 Runs with 40 Avg 🔥



The Best Comeback 💯 Kl Rahul in this England Series : 84261295081746 315 Runs with 40 Avg 🔥The Best Comeback 💯 https://t.co/lxUbYEIV1t

Rahul was India's second-highest run-getter in the Test series against England. His 315 runs at a decent average of 39.37 were second only to Rohit Sharma's 368.

"Last time around KL Rahul's confidence was really low" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul had a dismal tour of South Africa in 2018

Aakash Chopra pointed out that KL Rahul was low on confidence the last time he toured South Africa. He observed:

"Last time around his confidence was really low when he had gone to South Africa. He was fidgety, indecisive, feet were not going anywhere, he was just chasing the ball or rather trying to compensate for the lack of feet movement with his hands. It is difficult to open in South Africa."

The former India opener expects KL Rahul to enjoy greater success this time around. Chopra elaborated:

"I think this time it will be different after that successful tour of England and a lot of runs in white-ball cricket. One thing that Rahul must keep in mind, of course know where your off-stump is - that's the basic, but also just the decisive feet movement, either go front or use the depth of the crease and go back and be decisive in your decision making."

Raja Sekhar Cricket @CricketWithRaju Test average of Indian batsman in South Africa :



King kohli 👑 - 55.80

Rahane - 53.20

Pujara - 34.72

Ravi Ashwin - 21.60

Rohit Sharma - 15.37

Kl rahul - 7.50

Ravindra Jadeja - 4.0 Test average of Indian batsman in South Africa :King kohli 👑 - 55.80Rahane - 53.20Pujara - 34.72Ravi Ashwin - 21.60Rohit Sharma - 15.37Kl rahul - 7.50Ravindra Jadeja - 4.0

Rahul managed just 30 runs in the four innings he played in India's last Test series in South Africa. The classy opener will hope to make amends this time around and help the visitors win their maiden Test series in the Rainbow Nation.

