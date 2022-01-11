Why are Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj not playing the 3rd India vs South Africa Test?

Middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari and pacer Mohammed Siraj have missed out on the Indian playing XI for the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Vihari has been dropped from the side to make way for skipper Virat Kohli, who didn't play the second Test due to an upper-back spasm. It allowed Vihari his first Test appearance in almost a year. He used it to good effect as well, scoring a brilliant 84-ball 40 while batting with the tail in the second innings in Johannesburg.

There has been speculation and debate about whether either Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara should be dropped for Kohli, given their patchy form in the last 12 months. But both scored fighting half-centuries in the last match, and while the knocks couldn't help India win the match, it extended the duo's long ropes a bit more.

Siraj, meanwhile, strained his hamstring while bowling in Johannesburg. He was in the middle of a brilliant spell, but pushed a bit too much in the run-up towards the end of Day 1. He had to be escorted off the field by the team physio.

The right-arm pacer bowled a few overs later in the Test, but lacked pace and control. Kohli then confirmed on Monday that he isn't match-fit.

Who has replaced Mohammed Siraj for the third Test?

It was a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Both senior pacers last played in the second Test against New Zealand at home in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's absence. Sharma had superior overseas experience and Yadav had the advantage of recent form, with India choosing the latter.

Explaining the decision at the toss, Kohli said:

"Umesh has been very potent with the ball recently, very handy in the field and with the bat as well. It was a tough decision to choose between the two."

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the series decider.

