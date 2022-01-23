Deepak Chahar's brilliance in vain as India go down to South Africa by 4 runs in 3rd ODI, concede series 3-0

A terrific knock of 54 in 34 balls from Deepak Chahar went in vain as India lost to South Africa by 4 runs in the 3rd ODI in Cape Town. As a result, India ended up being blanked 3-0.

After fifties from Shikhar Dhawan (61) and Virat Kohli (65), India lost their way again, stumbling to 231 for 7. With 57 needed of 42, the match seemed out of the visitors’ grasp. However, Chahar struck Dwaine Pretorius (2/54) for two consecutive sixes to keep India’s hopes alive.

Some brilliant placement from Chahar brought the equation down to 10 off three overs. However, off the first ball of the 48th over, Chahar perished to Lungi Ngidi (3/58), mistiming a slower delivery. Jasprit Bumrah (12) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2) failed to clear the fielders with their attempted big hits as India choked in stunning fashion.

Earlier, Kohli and Dhawan added a crucial 98 for the second wicket after KL Rahul fell for 9 to Ngidi. Both rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard moving to give India hope. Much like in the 1st ODI, Dhawan looked in fine form during his fluent 73-ball knock. He struck five fours and a six, which came off Pretorius in the 8th over of the innings.

At the other end, Kohli was content rotating the strike and made a patient 65 off 84 balls. He hit consecutive fours off Sisanda Magala in the 19th over to get some rhythm into his innings. While the two were at the crease, India seemed in control of the chase.

In an action replay of the opening ODI, though, the visitors lost their way after Dhawan’s dismissal. The left-hander top-edged a short ball from Andile Phehlukwayo (3/40) to the keeper. Disaster then struck for India as Rishabh Pant (0) holed out first ball, giving a catch to sweeper cover.

India’s hopes were now heavily pinned on Kohli. However, he yet again failed to take India home. In the 32nd over of the chase, he fell to the guile of Keshav Maharaj.

The former captain got a leading edge to one that turned and bounced more than he expected and was caught by Temba Bavuma, running back from cover point. Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Shreyas Iyer (26) fell after getting starts. The game ebbed and flowed, with India failing to get over the line once again.

Quinton de Kock’s 124 takes South Africa to 287 after India strike early

Quinton de Kock hit a magnificent 124 off 130 balls as South Africa made 287 all-out batting first after losing the toss in Cape Town. De Kock smashed 12 fours and two sixes and featured in a 144-run stand for the fourth wicket with Rassie van der Dussen (52). The partnership helped the Proteas recover from a somewhat precarious 70 for 3.

De Kock reached his fifty off 59 balls as India’s bowlers could not exert any pressure on him. He clubbed off-spinner Jayant Yadav for a six and a four in an over. The left-hander soon raced to 99 by whacking Prasidh Krishna for a six off a free hit. De Kock’s fine hand ended when he pulled a short ball from Bumrah to deep square leg.

Van der Dussen also continued his good form, aided by two dropped catches from Pant, both off Yadav’s bowling. He hit four fours and a six in his 59-ball knock. A superb diving catch by Shreyas Iyer in the deep off Chahal’s bowling ended his impressive innings.

After Phehlukwayo was run out for 4, David Miller (39) and Dwaine Pretorius (20) played handy knocks. However, Bumrah (2/52) and Krishna (3/59) excelled at the death to keep South Africa to under 300.

Earlier, Chahar had Janneman Malan (1) caught behind to get India off to a good start. He also dismissed Aiden Markram (15), who mistimed a short ball to deep midwicket. Rahul ran out his opposite number Temba Bavuma (8) but De Kock and Van der Dussen hurt India again.

Edited by Sai Krishna