"The opposing team gave almost the same extras as the runs Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal scored" - Aakash Chopra on India's batting woes

Aakash Chopra has picked the trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal' batting failures as one of the reasons for Team India's Test series loss against South Africa.

Rahane and Pujara, who have endured a prolonged lean run with the bat, failed to deliver the goods in the South Africa series as well. Agarwal, who made a bright start to the series, was also found wanting as the series wore on.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakaash Chopra reflected on the reasons behind India's defeat. He said about the same:

"Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal haven't fired. Mayank Agarwal did score a half-century in the first match; Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane also played one or two good knocks, but overall if you see, the opposing team gave almost the same extras as the runs Pujara, Rahane and Mayank Agarwal scored in six innings."

However, the former India opener did acknowledge that Agarwal was always going to have a tough time at the top of the order in South African conditions. Aakaash Chopra elaborated:

"You just understand that the contribution has not come at all. If the contribution doesn't come, the middle order misfires once again, then it is going to be a problem. We knew it was going to be difficult for Mayank Agarwal in South Africa, although he did start well and played a couple of good 20-odd run knocks."

Rahane, Agarwal and Pujara aggregated 136, 135 and 124 runs respectively in the three-match series. South Africa matched Rahane's tally of runs with the number of extras they conceded.

"Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane - the rope is coming to an end" - Aakash Chopra

Pujara and Rahane might struggle to retain their places in India's Test line-up.

While observing that it might be the end of the road for both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, Aakash Chopra doesn't want Team India to drop the duo together. He said:

"Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane - the rope is coming to an end. It is unfortunate; we love both of them a lot; they have served for a long time. The question will be if both of them will go together. It is not ideal because you don't want to make two changes together."

The reputed commentator feels Rahane might be the first to get the axe and that Pujara will have to come up with some substantial knocks to retain his place. Chopra explained:

"One change is 100% against Sri Lanka. It will be very difficult for Ajinkya Rahane to save his place, although to be very honest, he has scored 10 runs more than Pujara in this series. But still, Rahane will be the first one to go out, and after that Pujara will have to score hundreds; it will not work with fifties or sixties."

"I think Pujara and rahane will be dropped from the team for the Sri Lanka series. Iyer and Vihari will both play" - Sunil Gavaskar



"I wouldn't give Ajinkya Rahane another innings. Cheteshwar Pujara has a stronger case in my book"- Sanjey Manjrekar

With the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, it might not be surprising if both Rahane and Pujara are dropped for Team India's home Test series against Sri Lanka.

