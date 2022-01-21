"The Indian opening partnership will score more than 75 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second ODI between Team India and South Africa to be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

The KL Rahul-led side go into the encounter 1-0 down in the three-match series. They will hope to turn things around and stay alive in the series going into the final match at Newlands in Cape Town.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted a substantial opening partnership between Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. He said:

"The Indian opening partnership will score more than 75 runs. They will not get out early now, neither Rahul nor Dhawan will get out and the match will be very interesting."

The former India cricketer reckons the skipper who wins the toss will opt to set a target. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"I feel whoever wins the toss will opt to bat first. The day encounters have become slightly rare, we generally have day-night matches but they are playing day matches to adjust to Indian timings. It will be hot during a day match and you want to bat first and score runs. It is a slightly slow pitch and you want to use it later."

Temba Bavuma, the South African skipper, opted to bat first in the opening encounter of the series at the same venue. Rahul also mentioned that he would have done the same had he won the toss.

"Pacers to pick more wickets than spinners" - Aakash Chopra

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian pacer to take a wicket in the first match

Aakash Chopra expects the pacers to have more wickets against their names than the spinners. He explained:

"I feel despite it being a slow pitch, pacers are going to pick more wickets than spinners. They also have two spinners, we also have minimum two. Chahal, Ashwin, Keshav and Tabraiz Shamsi are there but I feel fast bowlers will still take more wickets in this match. There are more chances of the wickets falling in the phases in which they bowl."

The reputed commentator also feels that Quinton de Kock and Bavuma will make decent contributions with the bat. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma will together score more than 80 runs. You were a little lucky and got De Kock out early, who is looking alright, I feel in this match he will play well."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Well played, Temba Bavuma. He scored 110 runs from 143 balls including 8 fours against India in the First ODI Match. Superb Innings from South African Captain. Well played, Temba Bavuma. He scored 110 runs from 143 balls including 8 fours against India in the First ODI Match. Superb Innings from South African Captain. https://t.co/pUq2eEFwgL

De Kock and Bavuma scored a total of 137 runs in the first match. While the former was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 27, the latter played a captain's knock of 110 runs.

