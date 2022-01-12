"Jasprit Bumrah will pick up 4 wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for Day 2 of the 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for Day 2 of the third and final Test between India and South Africa.

Team India were bowled out for 223 runs on Day 1 of the series-deciding encounter. Although the visitors got rid of Dean Elgar early in the South African innings, their bowlers will have to rise to the occasion on the second day to keep them in the game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that Jasprit Bumrah would bag a rich haul of wickets. He said:

"I am thinking that Jasprit Bumrah will pick up four wickets."

Bumrah bowled four consecutive maiden overs before Stumps on Day 1 and accounted for Elgar's wicket in the process.

The former India cricketer reckons Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen will make decent contributions to the South African total. Aakash Chopra opined:

"I feel Bavuma and Keegan Petersen will together make more than 60 runs."

Ian “ Ja Mo” Bishop @irbishi Keegan Petersen plays in lovely straight lines has a pleasing technique. Looks like he has a couple of test hundreds in him in the appropriate conditions. Keegan Petersen plays in lovely straight lines has a pleasing technique. Looks like he has a couple of test hundreds in him in the appropriate conditions.

Bavuma is the third-highest run-getter in the series thus far, behind only KL Rahul and Elgar. His 161 runs have come at an outstanding average of 80.50 and include a couple of half-centuries.

Petersen has aggregated 122 runs in his four knocks, with a top score of 62. The youngster has looked at ease in the middle and is regarded as a long-term prospect for the Proteas.

"South Africa will take the 1st innings lead" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Newlands pitch does not hold too many demons

Aakash Chopra expects South Africa to surpass India's first-innings score. He reasoned:

"I feel South Africa will take the 1st innings lead as well. The truth is that Dean Elgar, who is the biggest thorn, Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed him. But there will be partnerships in the second day's play because I don't see the Cape Town pitch as responsive. It does not have that pace or the uneven bounce. It is getting faster but it is an even pitch. Even we had partnerships but none of them was a century partnership."

Siyabonga Mthobisi Mchunu @BestRockingNews #SAvIND This Newlands pitch (sometimes known as the N1) on Day Two and Three has saved many a Test career in the past. I think South Africa is going to produce at least one centurion in this match. #INDvSA This Newlands pitch (sometimes known as the N1) on Day Two and Three has saved many a Test career in the past. I think South Africa is going to produce at least one centurion in this match. #INDvSA #SAvIND

The reputed commentator also feels that Ravichandran Ashwin might not get too many overs to bowl. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"Ashwin will get to bowl less than 15 overs, I feel he might even get less than 12 overs."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Newlands pitch is likely to assist the spinners as the match progresses. However, Team India will hope that their seamers deliver the goods in South Africa's first innings and that they don't have to rely too much on Ashwin.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jasprit Bumrah take 3+ wickets on Day 2 of the Cape Town Test? Yes No 46 votes so far