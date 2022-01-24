"Ashwin and Jayant Yadav are not your long-term ODI prospects" - Aakash Chopra says Team India's spin-bowling lineup needs a change

Aakash Chopra believes Team India need to look at making changes to their spin-bowling lineup in ODI cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav are not long-term prospects.

The Indian spinners were outbowled by their South African counterparts in the three-match ODI series between the two sides. The Proteas' spinners were both more penetrative and more economical than the more renowned Indian tweakers.

Aakash Chopra reviewed Team India's ODI series loss in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about the ineffectiveness of the Indian spinners:

"Our spin bowling has not been great. Ashwin was there with Yuzi Chahal and you took just three wickets in three matches. Jayant Yadav was played, he was slightly unfortunate. But Jayant Yadav is not your long-term ODI prospect any which way. So Ashwin is not there, Jayant is not there."

The former India opener pointed out that it was the duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal who were instrumental in the Virat Kohli-led side's ODI series win in South Africa last time around. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"When you went last time, you bowled with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal and you kept them on a tight leash. The opposing team kept a stranglehold on you, they take three wickets in one match and we took three wickets in the entire series. If we are not doing that penetrative bowling with spin, it means you need to make a change."

Yadav and Chahal snared 33 wickets between them in the six-match ODI series against South Africa in 2018.

"Start thinking about Kuldeep Yadav" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Team India should consider bringing back Kuldeep Yadav

While acknowledging that Team India missed the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Aakash Chopra feels the selectors could think about reuniting the Kuldeep-Chahal pair. He observed:

"India definitely missed Jadeja but start thinking about Kuldeep or play two leg-spinners. Do anything but you need to get spinners who can pick wickets in the middle overs."

The renowned commentator concluded by emphasizing the importance of picking up wickets in the middle overs. Chopra said:

"Containment will not work, 55 runs in 10 overs is just not good enough. Honestly, you can get hit for 70 in 10 overs but three wickets should be there."

The spinners are likely to play a huge role in the 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India. The selectors should look to beef up Team India's spin-bowling resources in such a scenario.

