"India will win the match" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 1st ODI vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the first ODI between Team India and South Africa.

The first match of the three-match ODI series will be played at Paarl on Wednesday. Both sides will hope to get off to a winning start and gain an early advantage in the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Team India as the likely winners of the encounter. He said:

"I am saying India will win the match."

The former India cricketer also expects the visitors' openers to outscore their South African counterparts. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Indian openers will score more than the South African openers. And who will be the two openers? I feel Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to wait. Shikhar Dhawan will open along with KL Rahul and I don't think Ruturaj Gaikwad will get an opportunity in the entire series. He will be once again with the team and will not get a chance to play."

Wisden @WisdenCricket



What do you make of the move?



#SAvIND KL Rahul has confirmed that he will open the batting for India in their ODI series against South Africa despite his outstanding recent record batting in the middle order.What do you make of the move? KL Rahul has confirmed that he will open the batting for India in their ODI series against South Africa despite his outstanding recent record batting in the middle order.What do you make of the move?#SAvIND https://t.co/IddCfvzpXJ

KL Rahul confirmed in the pre-match press conference that he will bat at the top of the order during the ODI series against the Proteas. Shikhar Dhawan's experience and excellent record in ODIs are likely to earn him the other opener's spot ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be India's most economical bowler" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah

Aakash Chopra feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the most stingy Indian bowler. He observed:

"I feel Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] will be India's most economical bowler. He will bowl with the new and the old ball, although there are chances of getting hit with the old ball, he will bowl in the death. But still, I feel he will bowl the best."

The reputed commentator also expects decent contributions from Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma with the bat for the Proteas. Chopra predicted:

"Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma will together score more than 90 runs. Both are good players, they are the two best batters of this team. One is the captain and the other is class."

M@@Z @PATHANMAAZ2004



Runs- 151

Balls- 146

Outs- 0

Dots- 77

4s- 21

6s- 2

Strike rate- 103.4

#SAvIND Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Quinton de Kock in ODIs.Runs- 151Balls- 146Outs- 0Dots- 774s- 216s- 2Strike rate- 103.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Quinton de Kock in ODIs.👇Runs- 151Balls- 146Outs- 0Dots- 774s- 216s- 2Strike rate- 103.4#SAvIND

Bavuma is yet to play an ODI against Team India. De Kock, on the other hand, has enjoyed great success against the Men in Blue. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 784 in 13 ODIs against India and has breached the three-figure mark on five occasions.

