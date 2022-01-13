"The match is on a knife's edge" - Aakash Chopra says India need to take a lead of 200 runs in the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra feels the final Test between India and South Africa is evenly balanced and the third day's play could determine the fate of the encounter.

Team India bowled out the Proteas for 210 runs in their first innings after they were themselves dismissed for 223 on the first day. The visitors are 57/2 in their second innings, thereby having an overall lead of 70 runs.

While reflecting on the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that neither team has the upper hand. He elaborated:

"Bumrah has taken five wickets but is India still ahead? They have lost two wickets, Pujara is there with Kohli at the crease. The match is hanging in the balance, it is on a knife's edge, today's play will tell us which side it will swing."

The former India cricketer pointed out that the seamers brought the Virat Kohli-led side back into the game. Aakash Chopra observed:

"India got a slender lead, not a big one. Shami took two wickets in an over and India came back into the game after that. Umesh Yadav - he gets an opportunity with difficulty, he performed well. Shardul Thakur eventually got a wicket as well."

Mohammed Shami dismissed Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne in the space of three deliveries when South Africa seemed to be comfortably placed at a score of 159/4. Jasprit Bumrah then snared three of the four remaining wickets to complete his five-wicket haul.

"Keegan Petersen has impressed a lot" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is impressed by Keegan Petersen's knock during South Africa's first innings

While lauding Keegan Petersen's effort with the bat, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the series has seen a below-par batting performance from both sides. He explained:

"Keegan Petersen has impressed a lot. We are getting to understand that bowling has been good but the batting standard has looked very ordinary in the entire Test series. The ball was moving a little on the Cape Town pitch but that is going to happen, it is South Africa and not Kanpur."

The reputed commentator concluded by pointing out that the Indian batters have an arduous task ahead of them and that the visitors need to get a lead of at least 200 runs to gain the advantage. Aakash Chopra said:

"India have also lost both their openers. Mayank Agarwal is looking a little loose in his technique. KL Rahul - a rare twin failure. Kohli and Pujara are both looking good. But it's going to be extremely difficult, I feel India will find themselves slightly in the ascendancy if they reach till 200."

Abhinav mukund @mukundabhinav #INDvSA India looking well on track to create history in southafrica,the same 240 would be massive here in Capetown. I would think India are ahead at this point in the test match. Exciting day 3 beckons! #India India looking well on track to create history in southafrica,the same 240 would be massive here in Capetown. I would think India are ahead at this point in the test match. Exciting day 3 beckons! #India #INDvSA

Also Read Article Continues below

Team India will surely want to set a fourth-innings target in excess of 250 runs for the Proteas. The fact that the South Africans easily chased down the 240-run target on a slightly more difficult pitch at the Wanderers will be playing on their minds.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will India take a lead of more than 250 runs? Yes No 32 votes so far