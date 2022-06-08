"We don't have a worse record than this against any other team at home" - Aakash Chopra says South Africa has been India's Achilles heel

Aakash Chopra has said that Team India are unlikely to have an easy time in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. That's because the visitors have a great record on Indian soil and have a formidable side at their disposal.

The Proteas have come to India for the five-match series with a full-strength side, including some players who excelled in the recently concluded IPL 2022. The hosts, meanwhile, have rested some of their first-team regulars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

While previewing the series in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted India's indifferent record against South Africa at home, elaborating:

"If we see our overall head-to-head against South Africa, we have played 15 out of which we have won nine and they have won six, so it is a very good record. But if we talk about home, we have played four matches, won just one and South Africa has won three. We don't have a worse record than this against any other team at home."

The former India international pointed out that the Proteas are on an upward trajectory as was evident at the T20 World Cup last year. Chopra said:

"South Africa has been our Achilles heel. They are the ones who trouble us. South Africa has grown in confidence, South Africa has grown in stature. This series is going to be very interesting if we see their World Cup."

South Africa lost out on a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup 2021, with England and eventual champions Australia pipping them on net run rate.

"Their team is also very good" - Aakash Chopra says South Africa will test India

Chopra picked Temba Bavuma as a slightly weak link in the South African lineup.

Reflecting on the South African squad, Chopra pointed out that they have two decent spin bowlers. He observed:

"Their team is also very good. Temba Bavuma is slightly a weak link if we talk about the shortest format. They have two spinners in the form of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi."

The renowned commentator added that there is enough might in the South African seam bowling and batting departments. Chopra explained:

"Other than that, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius - five pace-bowling options and the form Miller and Quinton de Kock have in the batting. You have got Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram - this is a gun team."

He concluded by saying that the South African side would test Team India. While predicting a 3-2 series win for India, he added that he won't be surprised if the result was reversed.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the India-South Africa T20I series? India South Africa 16 votes so far