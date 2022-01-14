"No one was asking you to score runs" - Aakash Chopra disappointed with the Indian lower-order batters' dismissals in the 3rd Test vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra is disappointed with the way the Indian lower-order batters got out in the second innings of the third Test against South Africa.

The Indian team would have hoped that their lower order would stick with Rishabh Pant, who was going great guns at one end. Much to their dismay, almost all the batters got dismissed while playing the big shots, and Pant was left stranded at the other end.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was critical of the Indian lower-order batter's approach. He said:

"Kohli got out and after that, I was disappointed. When there was no expectation of runs from you and no one was asking you to score runs, then it is necessary for you to stand there. You only play shots when you are looking for runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that barring Umesh Yadav, all the other batters were dismissed while playing extravagant shots. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"If Rishabh Pant is playing with you, the pattern of the dismissals is that everyone was playing shots - whether it was Ashwin, Thakur, Bumrah or Shami. Only Umesh Yadav got out while defending, everyone else played shots."

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Ashwin in this entire series has batted like he can't defend for long and again I'll go back to the point I made before the series.



Ashwin/Shardul are number 8s, not number 7s. They have scored runs, but their approach hasn't been that of an 'all rounder' or a no. 7. Ashwin in this entire series has batted like he can't defend for long and again I'll go back to the point I made before the series.Ashwin/Shardul are number 8s, not number 7s. They have scored runs, but their approach hasn't been that of an 'all rounder' or a no. 7.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur edged catches behind the wickets while trying to play an aggressive drive and across the line respectively. While Mohammed Shami played an ungainly pull shot, Jasprit Bumrah was dismissed while going for an ugly hoick.

"Even Virat Kohli was not playing shots when he was there with Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli played a dogged knock during India's second innings

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli was also willing to bide his time in the company of Pant. He observed:

"Even Virat Kohli was not playing shots when he was there with Rishabh Pant. He can play shots but he was not doing that, he allowed him to play and stood at the other end."

The 44-year-old added that the lower-order batters need to show greater responsibility when the team is in a spot of bother. Aakash Chopra explained:

"Till the time Rishabh Pant was there, there was no need for you to go for runs. You might be thinking that a bowler has to take wickets and bat as well. I agree with you but if the team is getting all out and you have the bat in hand, it is also your responsibility to keep standing."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that Team India could have scored an additional 30-40 runs if Rishabh Pant had received adequate support. He pointed out that Team India would still have close to 150 runs to play with in such a scenario, instead of the 110 they currently have.

