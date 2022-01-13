"It is clear who is where in the pecking order" - Aakash Chopra on Jayant Yadav replacing Washington Sundar for South Africa ODIs

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Jayant Yadav's selection as Washington Sundar's replacement for the ODI series against South Africa is a clear indication of the pecking order of Indian spinners.

Sundar could not leave for South Africa along with the rest of the limited-overs specialists as he tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian selectors opted to pick Jayant Yadav, who is already in South Africa with the Test squad, as the spin-bowling all-rounder's replacement.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the South Africa ODI series and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav in the squad.



Navdeep Saini has been added as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from the hamstring injury.



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND BREAKINGWashington Sundar has been ruled out of the South Africa ODI series and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav in the squad.Navdeep Saini has been added as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from the hamstring injury. 🚨BREAKING🚨Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the South Africa ODI series and will be replaced by Jayant Yadav in the squad.Navdeep Saini has been added as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from the hamstring injury.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/e6tfxDllUX

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about the development:

"Washington Sundar has got COVID. First, he got injured, then he was not selected and now he has got COVID. Jayant Yadav has now been asked to stay back for the ODIs. It is quite clear who is where in the pecking order."

While pointing out Rahul Dravid's fondness for Yadav, the former India cricketer added that Sundar's spate of bad luck has continued. Aakash Chopra observed:

"It is the new management where Rahul Dravid is the main leader, he likes Jayant. I am not saying that he doesn't like Washington. So that's another missed opportunity for Washington Sundar."

The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel had already been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa due to injuries. The selectors might not have had any other option but to retain Yadav as it would not have been feasible to bring another spinner from outside the bio-secure bubble.

"It means Ashwin will now definitely play in the XI" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Washington Sundar's absence secures R Ashwin's spot in the playing XI

Aakash Chopra reckons Team India will field Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their playing XI during the ODI series against the Proteas. He said:

"It means Ashwin will now definitely play in the XI, Yuzi Chahal will be there along with him. The other thing is Siraj's injury, he is not out of the woods. Navdeep Saini has also been kept as cover."

The renowned commentator also feels Mohammed Siraj will not be seen in action during the ODI series. Chopra reasoned:

"Things are changing and I feel Siraj will not play the ODIs. Why to play him if he is slightly 50-50, you can play the others, what's the issue."

Also Read Article Continues below

Team India could opt to play just one spinner in the playing XI if the pitches are seamer-friendly. They would have to choose between Ashwin and Chahal in such a scenario.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jayant Yadav get a game during the ODI series against South Africa? Yes No 31 votes so far