"It becomes a very weak team" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul getting ruled out of India vs South Africa T20I series

Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul getting ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa has considerably weakened Team India.

Rahul was originally named as the skipper of the 18-member Indian squad picked for the five-match series. However, he has now been ruled out due to injury, with Rishabh Pant being appointed as the new captain.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra feels Rahul's absence will hit India hard. He reasoned:

"KL Rahul is not there. He is injured and not available for the five-match series. Everyone's plans have been derailed including India because if Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah and Rahul are not there, then not slightly, it becomes a very weak team."

The former India opener pointed out that the Men In Blue will also be without the services of Kuldeep Yadav. Chopra observed:

"We didn't get the enjoyment, there were great expectations from KL Rahul, the discussion points would have been different if he had played. Kuldeep is also injured and he is also out of the series, he got injured while doing batting practice in the nets."

Chopra added that Team India have not yet provided any replacements for the injured players as well. He said:

"India has not asked for options for the two players who have gotten injured, no replacement has been announced as of now. Only the captain has been changed, Rishabh Pant is the new captain, Hardik Pandya is the vice-captain."

Despite Rahul and Kuldeep's injuries, Team India still have a 16-member squad at their disposal for the five T20Is against South Africa. So, they might not need any replacements immediately unless more players are rendered hors de combat.

"This is a huge huge moment for Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra on the DC skipper being made Team India's captain in KL Rahul's absence

Rishabh Pant will be captaining Team India for the first time

However, Chopra did acknowledge that Rahul's injury has presented Pant with a huge opportunity to lead the Men In Blue. He explained:

"This is a huge huge moment for Rishabh Pant, India captain for the first time. Last time when a proper wicketkeeper was India captain, I am not counting KL Rahul, I am sure it must be MSD (MS Dhoni). He wants to emulate MSD. It is a very big thing, incredible start, we wish him luck."

The T20I series against the Proteas will be a huge test for Pant as a leader. Not only will he be leading the national team for the first time, but will also have to counter a formidable South African unit with a slightly inexperienced side at his disposal.

