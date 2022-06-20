"Dhoni's entire international career got over in between" - Aakash Chopra picks Dinesh Karthik as one of India's star performers in T20Is vs SA

Aakash Chopra has lauded Dinesh Karthik for still delivering the goods on the international stage, while the likes of MS Dhoni, who made his debut after Team India's new-found finisher, have bid adieu to the highest level.

Karthik scored 92 runs in four innings in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. His match-winning 55-run knock off just 27 deliveries in the fourth T20I in Rajkot won plaudits from all cricket experts.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked Ishan Kishan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as India's two best performers in the T20Is against the Proteas. While picking Karthik at No. 3, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"At No. 3, I have kept Karthik. Batting is very difficult at the number he bats. The way he has played, he has been brilliant. It has been a very long career, Dhoni's entire international career got over in between but DK is still there."

The former Indian batter pointed out that Karthik is shining in the most difficult role in the game of cricket. Chopra explained:

"The hunger is coming to the fore, the game plan, just the clarity about how he is going to play. He plays slightly in an unorthodox fashion but that is what is required to be done in the death overs. A specialist death batter is a very difficult role, there is no other role more difficult than this in the world."

Aakash Chopra added that Karthik's performances are putting pressure on Rishabh Pant. The stand-in skipper was found slightly wanting with the bat during the South Africa series and will have to dish out more consistent performances to assure himself of a spot in India's World Cup squad.

"I will say thumbs up" - Aakash Chopra on Harshal Patel's performances

Harshal Patel was the highest wicket-taker in the India-South Africa series

Aakash Chopra picked Harshal Patel as India's fourth-best performer, elaborating:

"At No. 4, I have picked Harshal Patel. His first match was not good, he was hit in the first match. But after that, he has picked up seven wickets at an economy of 7.23. Seven wickets in a four-match T20I series, I will say thumbs up."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer makes up for his lack of pace with his clever variations. Aakash Chopra observed:

"He is not your rapid fast bowler. He is not Umran Malik, Prasidh Krishna or Avesh Khan, but he is clever. He knows where to bowl the deliveries. He gets hit in an odd match but he bounces back strongly and he is a thinking cricketer."

Harshal has picked up 18 wickets in the 13 T20Is he has played for Team India to date. Seven of these scalps came in the series against the Proteas, including his career-best figures of 4/25.

