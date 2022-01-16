"The transition is happening by default, not by design" - Aakash Chopra on the options for Virat Kohli's successor as Team India captain

Aakash Chopra has said that Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Team India Test captain has heralded the process of transition, something that was not planned.

Kohli opted to step down as India's Test captain after the series loss to South Africa. The decision took most people by surprise, leaving the selectors with a difficult task to choose Kohli's successor.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Kohli's decision to relinquish the Test captaincy has hastened the transition process, saying:

"Transition is completely, totally upon you - you will have to do that now in any case. The transition is happening by default, not by design. The last few months have been turbulent for Indian cricket - whether it was the World T20 campaign, we have seen wholesale changes in team selection."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted the massive turmoil in Indian cricket in recent times, explaining:

"The captain had resigned from T20s before the T20 World Cup, and after that, he was not made captain for ODIs. When they go to South Africa, it was like a tug of war - you said something and the other person refuted it; everybody was washing dirty linen in public."

Virat Kohli was removed as Team India's ODI captain after he had given up the T20 captaincy. The outgoing captain contradicted some of the views expressed by BCCI members, including president Sourav Ganguly, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour.

"You have not prepared that many captains in Test cricket" - Aakash Chopra on the likely candidates to replace Virat Kohli

KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma might succeed Virat Kohli as Team India's Test captain.

Aakash Chopra added that the selectors might have a tough task choosing Team India's next Test captain, saying:

"What about Indian cricket now; where will India go from here? You have not prepared that many captains in Test cricket. Ajinkya Rahane was there - he is now standing on the exit door. Rohit Sharma does not remain that fit - that you give him the captaincy of all three formats."

The 44-year-old concluded by naming KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma as the likely candidates to take up the role, explaining:

"Ravichandran Ashwin - we are talking about whether he will get a place at all overseas. KL Rahul looks like the most likely heir apparent, but Rohit is actually the vice-captain. So you will make Rohit the captain and Rahul the vice-captain, or you will separate Test and limited-overs and give the Test captaincy to Rahul."

Aayusha_45 @StanRoo45



KSR is hinting towards KL Rahul as a Test captain.



Vikrant gupta is hinting towards Rishabh pant as a Test captain.



This is why I have trust issues 🤨 Boria is hinting towards Rohit sharma as a Test captain.KSR is hinting towards KL Rahul as a Test captain.Vikrant gupta is hinting towards Rishabh pant as a Test captain.This is why I have trust issues 🤨 Boria is hinting towards Rohit sharma as a Test captain.KSR is hinting towards KL Rahul as a Test captain.Vikrant gupta is hinting towards Rishabh pant as a Test captain.This is why I have trust issues 🤨😐

There are calls from certain quarters to give Team India's Test captaincy to Rishabh Pant. However, it might be a little too premature to go that way, and the selectors might not want to overburden the 24-year-old with such a responsibility. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what transpires in the next few days.

