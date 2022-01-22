"He didn't allow Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl at all" - Aakash Chopra picks Quinton de Kock as his Player of the Match for the 2nd Ind vs SA ODI

Aakash Chopra has picked Quinton de Kock as his Player of the Match in the second ODI between India and South Africa on Friday.

De Kock smashed 78 runs off just 66 deliveries at the top of the order for the Proteas. His knock gave the hosts a flying start, and helped them coast to an easy seven-wicket win, thereby clinching the three-match series with a game to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded De Kock for his knock, and especially highlighted his onslaught on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying:

"You (India) score runs, but the opposing team totally destroys you. Quinton de Kock; what a knock, You destroyed us. He went after Bhuvneshwar Kumar; he didn't allow him to bowl at all, fours and sixes galore."

The former India cricketer pointed out that De Kock made a mockery of the seemingly slow pitch, explaining:

"Bumrah bowled alright, but he (De Kock) hit fours off his bowling also. The way he started batting, he showed the pitch is not slow. It was a 150-over-old pitch; the second match happened on the same pitch as the first. "

De Kock launched a brutal attack on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his first over, the second of the South African innings. The swing bowler conceded 16 runs, including a couple of fours and a six, which forced KL Rahul to take Kumar out of the attack.

"Quinton de Kock was going on hitting the boundaries" - Aakash Chopra

Quinton de Kock smoked seven fours and three sixes during his knock.

Aakash Chopra added that De Kock did not spare the spinners either before he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. He observed:

"The spinners came; he got a lifeline as well, but it did not make a difference to him. He was going on hitting the boundaries. He got dismissed to a Lord Thakur full toss,; only Lord can do that to a well-set Quinton de Kock."

The reputed commentator concluded by saying that De Kock's aggressive knock also allowed Janneman Malan to make a substantial contribution. Chopra elaborated in this regard:

"The sort of knock he played, because of that, Janneman Malan also went past 90. You can say that he could also be the Player of the Match, but in my opinion, De Kock's inning was the best knock of the day and therefore, he is the Player of the Match for me."

De Kock and Malan stitched together a 132-run partnership for the opening wicket in 22 overs. Their partnership brought down the required run rate, and eased the pressure on the following batters.

