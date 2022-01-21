"You don't have scope for experimentation" - Aakash Chopra on the possible changes in India's XI for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra believes the loss in the first match of the series has left Team India with not much scope for experimentation in the second ODI to be played on Friday.

The Indian team suffered a 31-run defeat in the opening match of the three-match ODI series against South Africa. They will have to necessarily win the second game to harbor any hopes of winning back-to-back ODI series in the Rainbow Nation.

Reflecting on the possible team changes in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are unlikely to get a chance. He reasoned:

"When you have lost the first match, you don't have scope for experimentation. You have to put your best foot forward. You were thinking of giving chances to Ruturaj, SKY and Ishan Kishan - you won't be able to do that now."

The cricketer-turned-commentator does not expect a change in the Indian top six or their batting order. Chopra elaborated:

"There are talks of making Venkatesh Iyer open and getting Rahul down the order. But Rahul is the captain, he had already said that he is going to open. I don't see KL Rahul not getting himself to open. He is going to open with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli will come at No. 3. I feel there will be no change in the batting order - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer will also play."

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that KL Rahul might have to bat down the order when Rohit Sharma is back in the team. However, he pointed out that the Indian captain for the ongoing series was also the wicketkeeper when he batted in the middle order in ODIs previously but is currently a one-skilled player.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are similar kind of bowlers" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not look too threatening in the first ODI

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Indian seam attack lacks a bit of variety. He explained:

"When the batting fails, generally in Indian cricket the bowlers are changed. You are seeing a similarity in the attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur are similar kind of bowlers."

The 44-year-old feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar might have to make way for either Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. Chopra observed:

"So Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be dropped because Shardul has scored runs, this can happen. Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not play this match in the pursuit of extra pace. There is a possibility that you go with Siraj or Prasidh Krishna, I won't be surprised."







Aakash Chopra also reckons that Jasprit Bumrah will not play all three ODIs, considering that there is just a day's gap between the matches. However, he feels the Indian pace spearhead is unlikely to miss the second ODI.

