"This should be the turning point for Rishabh Pant as an ODI player" - Aakash Chopra on Pant's 85-run knock in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant's blazing knock in the second ODI against South Africa could be the turning point of the latter's career in the 50-over format of the game.

Pant smashed 85 runs off just 71 deliveries after walked into bat after Team India had lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in quick succession. His knock helped the visitors set a 288-run target for the Proteas, which didn't prove to be enough in the end, though.

While reviewing the Indian batting performance, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Pant's knock as the bright spot. He elaborated:

"Pant played a very good knock. I think this should be the turning point for Rishabh Pant as an ODI player because ODI is the one format which he had probably not studied properly, had not understood its DNA. KL Rahul was there with him; KL Rahul was the subdued partner; Rishabh Pant was the explosive partner."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Team India could have given South Africa a more challenging target had Pant not thrown away his wicket. Aakash Chopra observed:

"But just when Rahul got out, Rishabh got out immediately after that. It was slightly a loose shot because a lot of overs were left. He could have not only scored a century but 125 or so, and could have taken the team to 300-325."

Pant holed out to Aiden Markram at long-on while going for a big shot off Tabraiz Shamsi. He got out in the very next over of KL Rahul's dismissal by Sisanda Magala.

"We stopped again as soon as spin was introduced" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Keshav Maharaj enticed Virat Kohli to play a loose shot.

Reflecting on the rest of the Indian batting performance, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the batters were again found wanting against spin. He explained:

"Shikhar Dhawan did do his job, played some aggressive shots, but he stopped again as soon as spin was introduced. Markram dismisses Shikhar; Keshav Maharaj dismisses Virat Kohli for zero, the first time he got out for a duck after 2019 - a loose shot, a soft dismissal."

While observing that Shreyas Iyer's place in the team is now vulnerable, the 44-year-old lauded Shardul Thakur for taking Team India to a fighting score. Aakash Chopra said:

"Shreyas Iyer will get stuck slightly now because he got out in two consecutive innings. Venkatesh Iyer tried, but he also got out the way Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the last match. Shardul Thakur provided you a little respectability, stitched together a good partnership with Ashwin."

It would be interesting to see if Team India sticks with the same batting lineup for the final ODI in Cape Town. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are waiting in the wings, and will be eager to receive an opportunity to showcase their wares.

