"They looked absolutely toothless" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's bowling in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Indian bowlers dished out a 'toothless' bowling performance in the second ODI against South Africa.

Team India posted a decent 288-run target for the hosts after winning the toss and opting to bat first. However, the chase turned out to be a walk in the park for the Temba Bavuma-led side, as they eased across the finish line with seven wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had the following to say about Team India's insipid bowling performance:

"When India got to bowl, they looked absolutely toothless. Quinton de Kock goes after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and hits him a lot. Janneman Malan starts slowly, but after that, he also takes off."

While saying that Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler who looked like taking a wicket, the former India opener questioned KL Rahul for not using Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in tandem. Chopra observed:

"Jasprit Bumrah looks like a wicket-taker, but other than him, you don't see a wicket coming from anyone. Yuzi Chahal, I thought was better than (in) the previous game, but interestingly, KL Rahul gave only four overs in tandem to Chahal and Ashwin."

Chopra also criticized Ashwin for relying too much on his variations instead of his stock delivery. He explained:

"Ashwin did create an opportunity; Rishabh Pant missed that stumping but after that, Ashwin was expensive. He bowls a lot of carrom balls, and a lot of runs got scored easily. Yuzi Chahal remains slightly alone; he doesn't get that much help."

The Field @thefield_in



Missed stumping! Oh dear, a big chance goes begging for India. De Kock steps out to Ashwin and gets beaten all ends up but Pant fails to gather the ball. To rub salt into the wound, QdK sweeps the next ball for six.



SA 47/0 (7.3) #SAvIND 2nd ODIMissed stumping! Oh dear, a big chance goes begging for India. De Kock steps out to Ashwin and gets beaten all ends up but Pant fails to gather the ball. To rub salt into the wound, QdK sweeps the next ball for six.SA 47/0 (7.3) #SAvIND 2nd ODIMissed stumping! Oh dear, a big chance goes begging for India. De Kock steps out to Ashwin and gets beaten all ends up but Pant fails to gather the ball. To rub salt into the wound, QdK sweeps the next ball for six.SA 47/0 (7.3)

Ashwin went wicketless, and conceded 68 runs in his ten-over spell. However, he could have provided Team India with a breakthrough had Pant not missed a chance to stump Quinton de Kock when the opener was on 32.

"The Indian bowling is looking extremely light" - Aakash Chopra

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was taken to the cleaners by the Proteas batters, especially De Kock.

Aakash Chopra opined that drastic changes are required in Team India's limited-overs bowling, saying:

"In my opinion, the Indian bowling is looking extremely light. Something has to be done to India's white-ball bowling. Changes are going to happen now; only Jasprit Bumrah is looking as a wicket-taker as a fast bowler."

The renowned commentator concluded by highlighting Bhuvneshwar Kumar's recent struggles and questioning whether Ashwin is the right pick for white-ball cricket. Chopra elaborated:

"Shardul is holding onto his place because he is doing a very good job as an all-rounder. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is looking a pale shadow. You have got Ravichandran Ashwin back after four years, but is he your long-term or even an immediate prospect? The Indian bowling needs an overhaul."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND Rishabh Pant feels there isn't much concern about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the team in looking forward to learn form mistakes. Rishabh Pant feels there isn't much concern about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the team in looking forward to learn form mistakes.#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/BXXoOgoyys

Also Read Article Continues below

Team India would do well to add some pace to their attack in white-ball cricket. With Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for the final ODI, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are likely to come into the XI for the game.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Should Team India persist with Ravichandran Ashwin in white-ball cricket? Yes No 10 votes so far